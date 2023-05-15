Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded May 4-10 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
May 4
Misael Alfaro Hernandez, 29, and Cecilia N. Trejo, 25, both of Rogers
Grayson Jon Blue, 21, and Taylor Ann Harris, 21, both of Webb City, Mo.
Keith Allen Coats, 59, and Christy Simmons Fournier, 64, both of Rogers
James Riley Corter, 35, and Brittany Lea Nagy, 28, both of Springdale
Nathan Graham Depoy, 32, and Kelsey Brooke Hansen, 28, both of Bella Vista
Robert Glen Evans III, 52, Bentonville, and Elisabeth Marie Graham, 38, Bella Vista
Elijah Michael Hume, 19, Pea Ridge, and Kyley Deloris Burns, 21, Rogers
Jonathan Dewey Eugene McNeeley, 45, and Ileah Renee Adams, 33, both of Neosho, Mo.
George R. Rhoads, 70, and Pamela Smith Cicioni, 68, both of Rogers
Timothy Irvin Scarbrough, 59, and Fanny Del Carmen Lengua, 53, both of Redding, Calif.
Joshua Adam Stipkovich, 38, and Nilda Maria Encarnacion Torres, 40, both of Siloam Springs
Zachary Ray Yocum, 31, and Brittany McCall Otis, 32, both of Bentonville
May 5
Tyler Van Adamson, 27, and Caroline Elizabeth Horita, 28, both of Centerton
Vincent Joseph Campbell 21, and Desiree Leigh Gamboa, 20, both of Rogers
David Allen Deemer, 56, and Barbara Lynn Boyd, 47, both of Bentonville
Charles Daniel Escalante, 65, and Jennifer Ann Schmicher, 60, both of Pea Ridge
Preston Reed Hall, 22, and Kate Elizabeth Turpin, 22, both of Fayetteville
Anthony Todd Hawksley, 55, and Gerri Lynn Hernandez, 50, both of Rogers
Miguel Angel Hernandez Ruiz, 22, and Marily Ruiz Meza, 26, both of Rogers
Jaiden Heber Holifield, 23, and Isabella Alexis Nicole Staley, 22, both of Rose Hill, Kan.
Craig Martin Howell, 64, and Cynthia Frances Matticola, 67, both of Rogers
Jared Christopher Josey, 29, Arlington, Texas, and Karoline Elise Staton, 28, Dallas
Antonio Esparza Lopez, 63, and Mirna Lorena Gomez Garcia, 43, both of Siloam Springs
Rigoberto Marin Gutierrez, 54, and Angela Denise Salazar, 44, both of Mounds, Okla.
Justin Wade Marshall, 34, and Adrian Nicole Smith, 25, both of Gentry
Andres Martinez Salazar, 42, and Olga Naranjo, 50, both of Springdale
Shanon Justin McGarrah, 34, and Tonya Michelle Farriester, 35, both of Colcord, Okla.
Jonathan Martin Myers, 33, and Taylor Grace Johnson, 28, both of Springdale
Rafael Rios Enriquez, 22, and Kayla Judith Galvan, 19, both of Siloam Springs
Benjamin Jon Safley, 41, and Julia April Safley, 35, both of Springdale
Jonathan Drue Shelton, 25, and Lauren Marie Meeker, 22, both of Rogers
Travis Michael Southern, 22, and Madison Paige Wright, 23, both of Bentonville
Gage J. Stanfill, 30, Centerton, and Stephanie Lynn Mattes, 29, both of Rogers
Matej Urbanija, 23, and Sabrina Maria Paiz, 23, both of Siloam Springs
May 8
Jacob Thomas Hasslinger, 21, and Madison Wynona Cullum, 21, both of Bella Vista
Lucas Lorenzo Lathon, 38, and Bronwen Leigh Nelson, 39, both of Bentonville
Garrett Christopher Miller, 22, Bentonville, and Madeline Kaleigh Brock, 21, Centerton
Bismarck Rodriguez Gallardo, 54, and Aurora Hernandez, 51, both of Rogers
Patrick William Smith, 29, and Melissa Nicole Bontly, 33, both of Allen, Texas
Stacey Lee Spone, 63, and Paula Marie Horlick, 61, both of Bella Vista
Bradley Scott Thibault, 36, and Stephanie Elizabeth Steele-Wren, 33, both of Bentonville
Brandon Dale Voge, 33, Malvern, and Jessica Michelle George, 33, Bentonville
May 9
Walter Oswaldo Aguilar, 45, and Jacqueline Lissette De Leon, 39, both of Rogers
Nolen Thomas Bonds, 25, Fayetteville, and Madaline Belle Jones, 25, Rogers
Ronald Leroy Clupny, 69, and Teresa Michelle Thompson, 56, both of Rogers
Beau Anthony Ochs, 39, and Karen Vanessa Nava-Rodriguez, 23, both of Neosho, Mo.
Dalton Keith Wagner, 24, and Devyn Nicole Hinds, 23, both of Fayetteville
Joshua Guy Willingham, 35, and Sydney Desiree Daly, 28, both of Springdale
May 10
Ethan Marshall Bradley, 27, and Jennifer Rae Letterman, 35, both of Bella Vista
Lawrence Steven Goodnight, 26, and Michelle Leigh Luna, 24, both of Decatur
Linghui Liang, 30, and Liyi He, 30, both of Rogers
Alejandro Perez Almaraz, 23, and Rosa Laura Jacobo, 26, both of Rogers
Gilberto Perez-Trejo Jr., 20, and Odalys Mariana Vargas-Flore, 19, both of Rogers
Quinn Sunarjo Pikkert, 22, and Sean Lee, 22, both of Siloam Springs
Tristan David Sawyers, 21, Rogers, and Taum Marie Wilson, 20, Fayetteville
Andrew Joseph Stover, 36, and Kyra Christine Morris, 25, both of Bentonville
Boyd Harold Thurston Jr., 29, and Rebecca Eilene Duncan, 26, both of Bentonville
Thomas Knight Weis, 20, and Marissa Paige Williams., 18, both of Springdale