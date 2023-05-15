Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded May 4-10 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

May 4

Misael Alfaro Hernandez, 29, and Cecilia N. Trejo, 25, both of Rogers

Grayson Jon Blue, 21, and Taylor Ann Harris, 21, both of Webb City, Mo.

Keith Allen Coats, 59, and Christy Simmons Fournier, 64, both of Rogers

James Riley Corter, 35, and Brittany Lea Nagy, 28, both of Springdale

Nathan Graham Depoy, 32, and Kelsey Brooke Hansen, 28, both of Bella Vista

Robert Glen Evans III, 52, Bentonville, and Elisabeth Marie Graham, 38, Bella Vista

Elijah Michael Hume, 19, Pea Ridge, and Kyley Deloris Burns, 21, Rogers

Jonathan Dewey Eugene McNeeley, 45, and Ileah Renee Adams, 33, both of Neosho, Mo.

George R. Rhoads, 70, and Pamela Smith Cicioni, 68, both of Rogers

Timothy Irvin Scarbrough, 59, and Fanny Del Carmen Lengua, 53, both of Redding, Calif.

Joshua Adam Stipkovich, 38, and Nilda Maria Encarnacion Torres, 40, both of Siloam Springs

Zachary Ray Yocum, 31, and Brittany McCall Otis, 32, both of Bentonville

May 5

Tyler Van Adamson, 27, and Caroline Elizabeth Horita, 28, both of Centerton

Vincent Joseph Campbell 21, and Desiree Leigh Gamboa, 20, both of Rogers

David Allen Deemer, 56, and Barbara Lynn Boyd, 47, both of Bentonville

Charles Daniel Escalante, 65, and Jennifer Ann Schmicher, 60, both of Pea Ridge

Preston Reed Hall, 22, and Kate Elizabeth Turpin, 22, both of Fayetteville

Anthony Todd Hawksley, 55, and Gerri Lynn Hernandez, 50, both of Rogers

Miguel Angel Hernandez Ruiz, 22, and Marily Ruiz Meza, 26, both of Rogers

Jaiden Heber Holifield, 23, and Isabella Alexis Nicole Staley, 22, both of Rose Hill, Kan.

Craig Martin Howell, 64, and Cynthia Frances Matticola, 67, both of Rogers

Jared Christopher Josey, 29, Arlington, Texas, and Karoline Elise Staton, 28, Dallas

Antonio Esparza Lopez, 63, and Mirna Lorena Gomez Garcia, 43, both of Siloam Springs

Rigoberto Marin Gutierrez, 54, and Angela Denise Salazar, 44, both of Mounds, Okla.

Justin Wade Marshall, 34, and Adrian Nicole Smith, 25, both of Gentry

Andres Martinez Salazar, 42, and Olga Naranjo, 50, both of Springdale

Shanon Justin McGarrah, 34, and Tonya Michelle Farriester, 35, both of Colcord, Okla.

Jonathan Martin Myers, 33, and Taylor Grace Johnson, 28, both of Springdale

Rafael Rios Enriquez, 22, and Kayla Judith Galvan, 19, both of Siloam Springs

Benjamin Jon Safley, 41, and Julia April Safley, 35, both of Springdale

Jonathan Drue Shelton, 25, and Lauren Marie Meeker, 22, both of Rogers

Travis Michael Southern, 22, and Madison Paige Wright, 23, both of Bentonville

Gage J. Stanfill, 30, Centerton, and Stephanie Lynn Mattes, 29, both of Rogers

Matej Urbanija, 23, and Sabrina Maria Paiz, 23, both of Siloam Springs

May 8

Jacob Thomas Hasslinger, 21, and Madison Wynona Cullum, 21, both of Bella Vista

Lucas Lorenzo Lathon, 38, and Bronwen Leigh Nelson, 39, both of Bentonville

Garrett Christopher Miller, 22, Bentonville, and Madeline Kaleigh Brock, 21, Centerton

Bismarck Rodriguez Gallardo, 54, and Aurora Hernandez, 51, both of Rogers

Patrick William Smith, 29, and Melissa Nicole Bontly, 33, both of Allen, Texas

Stacey Lee Spone, 63, and Paula Marie Horlick, 61, both of Bella Vista

Bradley Scott Thibault, 36, and Stephanie Elizabeth Steele-Wren, 33, both of Bentonville

Brandon Dale Voge, 33, Malvern, and Jessica Michelle George, 33, Bentonville

May 9

Walter Oswaldo Aguilar, 45, and Jacqueline Lissette De Leon, 39, both of Rogers

Nolen Thomas Bonds, 25, Fayetteville, and Madaline Belle Jones, 25, Rogers

Ronald Leroy Clupny, 69, and Teresa Michelle Thompson, 56, both of Rogers

Beau Anthony Ochs, 39, and Karen Vanessa Nava-Rodriguez, 23, both of Neosho, Mo.

Dalton Keith Wagner, 24, and Devyn Nicole Hinds, 23, both of Fayetteville

Joshua Guy Willingham, 35, and Sydney Desiree Daly, 28, both of Springdale

May 10

Ethan Marshall Bradley, 27, and Jennifer Rae Letterman, 35, both of Bella Vista

Lawrence Steven Goodnight, 26, and Michelle Leigh Luna, 24, both of Decatur

Linghui Liang, 30, and Liyi He, 30, both of Rogers

Alejandro Perez Almaraz, 23, and Rosa Laura Jacobo, 26, both of Rogers

Gilberto Perez-Trejo Jr., 20, and Odalys Mariana Vargas-Flore, 19, both of Rogers

Quinn Sunarjo Pikkert, 22, and Sean Lee, 22, both of Siloam Springs

Tristan David Sawyers, 21, Rogers, and Taum Marie Wilson, 20, Fayetteville

Andrew Joseph Stover, 36, and Kyra Christine Morris, 25, both of Bentonville

Boyd Harold Thurston Jr., 29, and Rebecca Eilene Duncan, 26, both of Bentonville

Thomas Knight Weis, 20, and Marissa Paige Williams., 18, both of Springdale