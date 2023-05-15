Benton County restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

BENTON COUNTY

May 1

Cafe USA

426 N.E. Towncenter, Bella Vista

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No asterisking on menus.

Founders Classical Academy

1302 Melissa Drive, Suite 112, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food safety manager. Employees are not wearing effective hair restraints. Employees are using a plastic folding table for drying dishes. The surface is gritty and not smooth and easy to clean.

Kum & Go

3610 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Whisk with food residue on it was mixed in with other clean utensils.

Core violations: None

Rockin' Pig Saloon - Mobile

2407 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Spray bottle not labeled with contents.

Core violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Employees lacking hair restraints. No permit posted.

Rockin' Pig Saloon Streetside - Main Kitchen

2407 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food manger documentation available.

Sonic Drive-In

2 Sugar Creek Center, Bella Vista

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Buildup of black debris on the inside roof of the ice machine.

Core violations: None

May 2

Buckaroo Outpost Shaved Ice

3814 N. 13th St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Posted permit expired.

Chuy's Restaurant

4889 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No hand cleanser available at handwashing sinks in back food prep area. Dish simulating disc thermometer in mechanical warewashing machine reaching 157 degrees.

Core violations: No sanitizer detected in cloth sanitizing buckets. Missing partial ceiling tile in dish area. Light bulbs above prep tables in kitchen not shielded.

Fresh Fish Market Place

607 S.E. Fifth St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Spray bottle not labeled with contents.

Core violations: Ice scoop being stored on unsanitized top of ice machine. No test strips available. Top layer of floor covering cracking and chipping in places leaving room for standing water.

Mirabella's Table

4200 S. 48th St., Suite 10, Rogers

Priority violations: Squeeze bottle of blue liquid soap not labeled in bar area.

Priority foundation violations: No hand cleanser available at handwashing sink near dish area. Charcuterie boards in handwashing sink at time of inspection.

Core violations: Boxes of food stored on floor in walk-in freezer. No sanitizer detected in cloth sanitizing buckets.

Miss Mary's

468 Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Priority violations: Employee washing dishes did not wash hands after handling dirty dishes before handling clean dishes. Employee wiping hands on cloth towel after handling food items on grill (raw meat or eggs). Package of raw steak stored above packages of ham in the grill reach-in.

Priority foundation violations: Open foods in the servers' cooler are not date-marked as needed. Food in the walk-in cooler not date-marked as needed. No consumer advisory on the menus. Squeeze bottles not identified with contents. Wet wiping cloths sitting on the cutting boards of the prep stations. Walls, fan unit, ceiling and conduit inside the walk-in cooler have an accumulation of grime and debris.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Shelves in the walk-in cooler are rusty, visibly dirty and no longer easily cleanable. Ceiling tiles in the kitchen are visibly dirty.

Roll & Fold

801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food manger documentation available.

Siloam Springs Girls Softball

1231 N. Lincoln St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: No sanitizer on location.

Priority foundation violations: No test strips on location to check chemical sanitizer concentration.

Core violations: Flooring missing down to bare concrete in a couple different areas.

Smitty's Garage Burgers & Beer,

4200 S. 48th St., Suite 50, Rogers

Priority violations: Queso being held at 107 degrees and chili being held at 109 degrees in hot-holding. Sliced cheese being held at 50 degrees in prep table near grill and corn salsa being held at 47 degrees in cold-holding near kitchen entry.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Thaden School

800 S.E. C St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Alfredo sauce date marked 4/8 in walk-in cooler. Sauce was pulled from freezer to thaw and be used.

Core violations: None

Triple Eight Hashery

801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Posted permit expired.

May 3

8th Street Layout Center - Food Store

2101 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Permit expired.

Dollar General

14161 Arkansas 12 East, Rogers

Priority violations: Chemicals stored on shelving over food, medications and paper products.

Priority foundation violations: Cans of soup, green beans, Treet canned ham, refried pinto beans and enchilada sauce were dented on the seal on the retail shelves.

Core violations: None

Fam Martinez Tacos

4100 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No test strips.

Core violations: Refrigerator is not working. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop

4204 S. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 10, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No sanitizer detected in mechanical warewashing machine.

Core violations: Vents and ceiling tiles above food prep area have accumulation of dust and grease.

Holiday Inn

1803 S. 52nd St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Visibly soiled wiping cloths on food prep surface of prep table. No test strips available on site for quat sanitizer.

Jaclyn's Kitchen

14438 Arkansas 12 East., Rogers

Priority violations: Sanitizer dispenser was not working properly and the three-compartment sink sanitizer was at 0 ppm.

Priority foundation violations: Menu lacks asterisking.

Core violations: None

Special Care Preschool and Day Care

1003 S.E. 28th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: There is no dedicated handwashing sink near warewashing area in food preparation kitchen.

Staybridge Suites

1801 S. 52nd St., Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No hand towels available at handwashing sink in kitchen at time of inspection.

Core violations: None

Uptown Kitchen & Taphouse

4204 S. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 40, Rogers

Priority violations: Milk and cheese being held at 45 degrees in refrigerator.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No sanitizer detected in cloth buckets.

Walmart Supercenter - Deli/Bakery

2901 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Packaged sliced lunch meat in the deli bunker stored above the top of the black box. Temperature of product above the top of the box is 45 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: No paper towels at the front bakery handwashing sink. Open packages of Cajun and Mesquite chicken date-marked with a use-by date of 10 days which exceeds the allowable 7 days.

Core violations: No cold water at the handwashing sink in the donut preparation area. Water temperature is at 135 degrees which is too hot to allow for proper hand washing. No cold water at the three-compartment sink in the deli area, repeat violation. Ice buildup in the deli walk-in freezer, repeat violation.

Walmart Supercenter - Food Store

2901 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Produce employee was observed washing hands, but there is no soap at the handwashing sink, so the employee was not able to wash their hands properly. No sanitizer at the three-compartment sink in the meat department.

Priority foundation violations: No soap at the handwashing sink in the produce area.

Core violations: No paper towels at the handwashing sink in the meat department. No thermometer in the hot-case in the online pick-up order staging area. Plug at the sanitize side of the three-compartment sink does not work. Condensation leak in the produce walk-in cooler.

May 4

Panaderia Cuscatleca

2515 N. 17th St., Suite 301, Rogers

Priority violations: Raw chicken being stored above ready-to-eat items in small refrigerator near front door.

Priority foundation violations: No paper towels available at kitchen handsink.

Core violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Individual packaged portions of soft cheese not labeled.

European Gourmet Of NWA

1149 W. Walnut St., Suite A, Rogers

Priority violations: Raw eggs being stored above ready-to-eat items in prep cooler.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food manager documentation available.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites

2100 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Employee handling open bagels with bare hands. Sausage patties not at 135 degrees or above.

Core violations: Employee has hair pulled back but is not wearing an effective hair restraint.

Kidz In Motion Learning Center

211 Commercial St., Centerton

Priority violations: Package of raw ground beef stored on a shelf over ready-to-eat foods.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Local Lime

2103 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 1010, Rogers

Priority violations: Rice being held at 108 degrees in steam table. Fajita beef being held at 88 degrees and fajita chicken being held at 102 degrees near grill. Pico de gallo being held at 48 degrees and cheese being held at 46 degrees in prep table near walk-in cooler. Milk being held at 46 degrees in lowboy dessert refrigerator. Diced tomatoes and shredded cheese being held at 45 degrees in prep table near entry to kitchen. Shredded cheese being held at 63 degrees and grilled chicken being held at 64 degrees in grill drawers.

Priority foundation violations: Pitcher of water and soiled wiping cloth in handwashing sinks in kitchen. No sanitizer detected in mechanical warewashing machines in kitchen and bar area. Spray bottles not labeled with contents of containers.

Core violations: None

Los Parceros Colombian

714 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Priority violations: No dish sanitizer on the food truck.

Priority foundation violations: No hand soap at the handwashing sink. Refrigerator lacks a thermometer.

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No paper towels at the handwashing sink.

Pure Joy Ice Cream

108 N. Broadway St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Milk in cooler not at 41 degrees or below. Chocolate sauce in cooler is at 42 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: Employee did not wash hands after washing scoops. Employee just dried hands. Scoops stored in dipper well with food debris in the bottom.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Ice cream sandwiches not labeled with ingredients. Employee hair is not effectively restrained, repeat violation. Wall behind the three-compartment sink and freezer is no longer in good condition or easily cleanable.

Quality Inn

1300 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No sanitizer on location at this time. Product is on order.

Royal Egg Rolls

439 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No covered trash receptacle in the women's restroom. The kitchen floor has missing tiles and a portion of the wall by the grill is damaged and should be repaired.

Savoy Tea Company

2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 8152, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No sanitizer detected in dish machine.

Core violations: None

The Downtown Bakery

118 N. Broadway St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Employee decorating cookies in the office/storeroom, an area not approved for food preparation.

Core violations: Sanitizer concentration that wiping cloths are stored in is too strong.

Woo Pig Mooie BBQ

401 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Boxes of cups stored in a box on the floor by the drink machine. No covered trash receptacle in the women's restroom.

Yulianita's Mexican Restaurant

2515 N. 17th St., Suite 303, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Restroom at end of hall lacking paper towels.

Core violations: No certified food manger documentation available. Permit expired.

May 5

Dollar General

1760 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The front door has a gap and does not completely close. The ceiling tiles in the storage room have a few holes.

Lakepoint Restaurant And Event Center

103 Marina Drive, Bella Vista

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Tuna and salmon in the refrigerator thawing in the packages.

Core violations: No asterisking beside the menu items.

Scotsdale Clubhouse

10 Scotsdale Lane, Bella Vista

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

May 1 -- Discovery Bridge Preschool, Inc., 1715 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista; Duffer's Cafe, 638 W. Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista; Taco Casa, 2207 W. Walnut St., Rogers; The Big Lieutenant, 600 S.W. 41st St., Suite 8, Bentonville

May 2 -- Bentonville High School, 1901 S.E. J St., Bentonville; Bentonville High School North, 1801 S.E. J St., Bentonville; Pinspiration, 1706 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 8, Bentonville; Ruth Hale Barker Middle School, 500 S.E. 18th St., Bentonville; Sandi Sue's Gluten Free Bakery, 2500 S.W. 14th St., Suite 10, Bentonville; Gentry Early Learning Academy, 185 Rebecca St., Gentry

May 3 -- Andy's Frozen Custard, 4200 JB Hunt Drive, Rogers; David Glass Technology Center, 805 Moberly Lane, Bentonville; David Glass Technology Center - Kiosk, 805 Moberly Lane, Bentonville; Graze Craze, 2200 S.E. J St., Suite 10, Bentonville; Walmart MLK Building - Food Store, 203 S.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Bentonville; Walmart MLK Building - Cafe, 203 S.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Bentonville; Reverie Coffee & Tea House, 14438 Arkansas 12, Suite B, Rogers; Wild About Learning Academy West, 2705 S.E. G St., Bentonville

May 4 -- The Fat Chef, 14550 Arkansas 12 East, Rogers; The Gardens At Osage Terrace, 3317 S.E. L St., Bentonville; Torchy's Tacos, 4950 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers; Alchemy Macarons & Tea, 8125 Pinnacle Hills Promenade, Rogers; Pinnacle 12 Theater, 2100 Bellview Road, Rogers