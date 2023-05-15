Bowman, Kircher put LRCA in final

MARION -- The Little Rock Christian Warriors scored multiple runs in four innings yesterday at First National Bank of Eastern Arkansas Stadium to outlast Texarkana 12-4 and advance to next weekend's Class 5A state baseball final.

Cade Bowman (2-4, 3 runs scored) and Jackson Kircher combined to score 5 Warrior runs, while Tate Collins worked into the fifth inning on the mound to earn the victory.

"This is obviously surreal," Little Rock Christian Coach Brandon Eller said. "We have only begun to start to process the excitement that we all have right now, but it's going to take a while to process it all the way."

The Warriors (30-3) hit the Razorbacks (21-5) with a pair of runs in the first inning when the first four batters reached base, leading to Bowman and Kircher's first 2 runs of the afternoon for a 2-0 Warrior lead.

Little Rock Christian's lead swelled to 4-0 in the second when center fielder Nate Gross doubled and scored on a Will Coffman single. Bowman drove Coffman home with a double of his own.

"The pitching has pretty much dominated here so far at the tournament," said Eller. "But I knew our bats would come through and they did today, and right on time."

Collins allowed a single hit and issued just one walk through three innings when a lightning delay barred the teams from the field for almost two hours.

Texarkana rallied with the delay, striking for three runs in the top of the fourth.

The uprising began when shortstop Ryan Wardlaw reached on an error and scored on a Lee Smith double. Smith took third on a wild pitch and scored on a balk to rush the Razorbacks within 4-3. When Nate Wall scored on a wild pitch, Texarkana was within 4-3 as the Razorbacks faithful blessed the rally with a boisterous Hog call.

"The plan coming out of the delay was we wanted to go win a four-inning ballgame," said Eller. "Texarkana was hitting in that inning, but our focus was always to win a four-inning game."

Little Rock Christian got a pair back in the home half of the fourth, and scored five more times in the fifth to salt the game away.

The fifth-inning rally saw nine Warriors take at-bats, and the 5A-Central champions scored 5 times on just 2 hits and three Razorback errors. A Kircher double and a triple by Collins plated runs in that frame, and the Warrior lead was 11-3 after 5 full frames.

VALLEY VIEW 6, MAUMELLE 2

Outright 5A-East champion Valley View scored in four of its six at-bats, supporting starting pitcher Keaton Mathis, who carried a perfect game into the fifth inning as the Blazers advanced to the state final for the third season in a row, topping Maumelle.

Valley View scored first when leadoff hitter Drew Gartman was hit by a pitch and scored on an Owen Roach hit.

Tyler Hoskins walked, stole second, and scored on a Noah Ragsdale hit for a 2-0 Valley View lead.

Mathis struck out 3 over the first 4 innings before he issued a pair of leadoff walks in the fifth inning, one turning into a run when Preston Lee scored to get the Hornets within 3-1.

Valley View added on in the sixth, when Slade Caldwell walked, stole second and third, and scored on a Roach double. Roach and Hoskins came around later on errors to give the Blazers a 6-1 bulge.

Kircher worked the final three-plus innings, allowing one hit and one run, to earn the save.