Compassion Center in Little Rock helps observe Mother’s Day with luncheon, service

The Little Rock Compassion Center on Sunday hosted a chapel service and luncheon to celebrate mothers from all walks of life.

Members of the community gathered in the center's main dining hall at 3618 W. Roosevelt Road for an hourlong Mother's Day fellowship.

Organizers with the Compassion Center said their goal for the luncheon was "to offer hope" during a time when those suffering from homelessness are experiencing "brokenness and separation from family."

"We serve for about an hour," Mark Hughes, worker and cook with the center, said.

Pointing back toward the dining area, he added, "Right in there is probably 100 to 110 people. By the time the meal is over ... another 200 [people], probably."

Hughes said the center also offers dinners for those in the community.

"And, tonight? Another 200 people."

Other comments by Hughes highlighted that the center works to meet the needs of mothers, women, men and children the best they can. However, Hughes said Sunday was dedicated to remembering how important mothers are.

"When I was a kid, I went to my mom, you know?" he said. "She taught me how to clean the house, how to say 'yes sir' and 'no ma'am' and how to become responsible for my life."

The initial announcement from the center suggested that the luncheon would be a space where people could not just eat, but also connect.

"Mother's Day offers a moment for those rebuilding their lives to reconnect and rebuild those lost relationships," the statement said.

Larger efforts by the Compassion Center -- which is a nonprofit Christian-based organization -- work to meet the physical and emotional needs of the people they serve.

Efforts by the center include drug and and alcohol programs for women and men as well as volunteer programs and more. The organization also works to provide care for those going through rehab during and after their treatments.

"We need to worry more about our own people," Hughes said. "Our whole goal is to keep a family together. Say, you're a mother and you have [an] alcohol or drug problem and you have kids. You'd be deathly afraid to tell anybody, wouldn't you? You would. Because you would know that they'd take your kids away from you."

He then waved his arm around the hall and back toward the dining room.

"Here, we don't do that," he said.

Hughes continued to share a deeper look into the goals of the center as fleeting crowds of people, families and mothers with children entered and exited the dining hall.

"That lady right there, with those kids following her -- those are her kids," Hughes added. "She's going through the drug and alcohol program right now. DHS sent her to us so she could keep her kids. The women get to go through the programs, the kids get to go to school and the kids get to be with their mothers. They're not separated, which [is] one of the most traumatic things I can think of. We teach them how to live with their kids and how to raise their kids properly, because they lost all that."

Compassion Center Pastor William Holloway also shared his thoughts on family ties, unity and hope.

"Many times, those severed family ties can be mended," Holloway said. "On Mother's Day, some begin to see the Christian journey as a pathway to reconciliation with family."

Other mothers seeking assistance from the Compassion Center can sometimes get their kids back if they've lost them, according to Hughes.

"One lady here, she lost her kids," Hughes said. "But she's six months into the program. This summer, she gets 'em back. The kids will get to come stay with her and the fear [of losing them] is all gone. They get to keep their kids and get help and I can't think of anything better."

In his final comments, Hughes reiterated that the center works daily to treat individuals in need, while continuing to better assist mothers in the community.

"Today was for remembering how important mothers are," Hughes said. "Without mothers, we wouldn't be here. They teach us everything. We're just here to teach you how to start again. It's about rebooting your life."