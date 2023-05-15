Drug court graduate grateful for program because it saved his life





BENTONVILLE -- Robert Babcock shared his story of how drug court spared him from time in prison and helped change his life.

Babcock graduated in 2018 from Benton County's drug court program. He spoke at Friday's Benton County Specialty Courts graduation ceremony.

One hundred participants graduated from the drug and veterans courts.

"This program saved my life," he said.

Babcock said he easily could have been sentenced to many years in prison for the chaos he was creating in the community. Babcock said he's grateful he was offered the opportunity for drug court.

He specifically thanked Bryan Sexton, chief deputy prosecutor, and Brad Karren, Benton County circuit judge, for being able to enter the program instead of being sent to prison.

"I struggled through the first few parts of the program," Babcock said.

Babcock said he was sent to a Community Corrections Center and it turned out to be the best thing ever for him other than his wife and children.

He tried to play the system when he first got there and his life changed after listening to a Christian station on a contraband radio. Babcock said he finally submitted to what God and the program wanted from him.

Babcock said he started working the program and decided to leave the bad things he disliked about himself at the center on the day he left. He said he put his faith in God, the drug court staff and himself.

He started a business and worked to build his business while building relationships with his family.

Babcock said his business has continued to grow, and he now tries to hire people out of drug court, but has a zero tolerance for drugs at his company.

"This is what I tell them if they say you will not drug test me," Babcock said. "Well, I say you are not going to work for me because not one penny that comes from this company will be used to facilitate your drug use."

He encouraged the graduates and participants to take advantage of the tools they learn in the program because their lives can change for the better.

He said life is not easy and there will continue to be struggles, but drug use never crosses his mind because of the skills he received from the program.

Jerry Hulsey graduated from the veterans court in 2017. He also shared his story at Friday's program.

Hulsey said drugs were not his issue, but he was in a dark spot in his life after his service in the U.S. Army, which included three deployments in Iraq.

He ended up getting arrested and entered veterans court, which turned out to be the best thing that's ever happened to him.

He was able to get his head straight, and his life got better, Hulsey said. He was in the program for about 18 months.

Hulsey said he still has moments of darkness, but now has resources and support. He understands he's always in the recovery process.

Hulsey told the graduates he's there for them if anyone needs him.

Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Shawn Womack, the keynote speaker at Friday's ceremony, said he's had drug addiction issues in his family and was a victim of identity theft because of someone's addiction.

"He didn't care. All the stuff he was doing was to get him down the road to the next high," Womack said.

Womack told the graduates to look around the room because there are a lot of people who did not make it to this point.

"There are a lot of people who started, but they are not here," Womack said. "There's a lot of folks who gave up, but you guys didn't. You should be proud of yourselves."

He encouraged family members to continue their support but avoid being enablers.

Benton County Circuit Judge Tom Smith, who presides over the county's specialty courts, said the court builds up participants' self-worth and self-love while stressing the importance of self-esteem and respecting themselves.

Drug court is not an easy program to complete, Smith said.

"I want you to be proud of the fact that you're here," Smith said about the graduating participants. "I want you to recognize your community supports you and we have officials here from across the state."

Smith was recognized at the program for his 10th year presiding over the county's specialty courts.

Womack thanked Smith and other judges across the state for presiding over the specialty courts. Womack said the judges volunteer to serve over the courts and don't receive any extra pay for their service.

Benton County Circuit Judge Tom Smith, who presides over specialty courts in Benton County, speaks Friday at the graduation ceremony for 100 participants in the court. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T, Wampler)





