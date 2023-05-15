EDITORIAL: More unbelievable numbers

The sheriff of "sparsely populated" Terrell County, Texas, told reporters for The New York Post that he arrested nine border-crossers for each of his county's 800 legal residents last year.

His people picked up 7,400 border-crossers. But recorded 8,000 "got-aways." That is the term that Border Patrol and lawmen on the border use to describe those they see, but can't catch. Those folks presumedly slip by and become illegal immigrants here.

This past week, the chief of Border Patrol--Raul Ortiz--told the papers that his people reported about 530,000 "got-aways" since October.

Note well: Those are only those who set off sensor cameras or run faster than Border Patrol officers. Those who follow these things say there are many more who are never seen.

The Biden administration says the southern border of the United States is not open. And who are you going to believe? The administration or your lyin' eyes?