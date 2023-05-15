EDITORIAL: Upping the Standard

On January 10, 1921, El Dorado, Union County and southern Arkansas changed forever. That was the day the first south Arkansas oil gusher hit in the storied "Smackover" geological formation.

The Arkansas Parks and Tourism website tells the story: "Oil was spewing higher than the 112-foot derrick and raining down on people and property more than two miles away. . . . within mere weeks, the population of El Dorado, a town of about 4,000 people with only a few cafes and hotels, exploded to more than 20,000. One year later, the population had soared to 35,000. Two rail lines, the Missouri Pacific and the Rock Island... were now bringing into it scores of prospectors, engineers, drillers, mechanics, merchants. . . ."

That was 102 years ago and the days of oil spewing from the ground in North America are pretty much a thing of the past. This is partly because technology won't allow the waste, but mainly because the high-pressure pockets of oil relatively close to the surface have already been tapped.

We're not going to make a prediction here on when America will hit "peak oil" because (1) we're not geologists, and (2) no prediction has ever been correct. The fact is, oil will be produced until we actually run dry, or maybe when it's no longer cost effective.

As they say, the stone age didn't end because we ran out of stones. Humankind simply found easier ways to acquire food than throwing a rock at a buffalo or antelope.

Peak oil is closer now than in 1921. But, as in the past, the Smackover is poised to keep contributing to the mobility of the modern world.

Why? Pretty simple. The Smackover is one of the largest sources of brine in the world and has produced it for decades. Brine contains Lithium. Lithium is a key ingredient in lithium batteries. Lithium batteries propel electric vehicles. It's a big deal right now.

The paper reports that "Australian lithium miner Allkem agreed to acquire U.S. rival Livent" making it a "$10.6 billion producer as the sector continues consolidating amid surging demand for batteries in electric vehicles."

Neither of these two lithium miners operate in the Smackover formation, but Standard Lithium, a Canadian company, does. In fact, we first saw their plans in 2018. A bit skeptical then, we're believers now.

Standard uses a "direct lithium extraction (DLE)" technology that's been utilized in South America and China for years and is more environmentally friendly than others.

According to the company's leaders, their process "applies proprietary, tested and scalable technologies designed to selectively extract lithium from the mineral-rich Smackover brine with a smaller environmental footprint, higher efficiency and a consistent final purity than traditional evaporative processes."

Standard reports that in the first quarter of 2023, they have expanded resource holdings beyond Arkansas to Texas and have generated the "highest confirmed grade lithium brine in North America" (to their knowledge). They've also set in motion a drilling program at their South West Arkansas Lithium Project and they maintain a strong balance sheet with $91.4 million in Canadian dollars.

The company announced on May 9 that they signed a Joint Development Agreement with Koch Technology Solution, to further their quest to "build the first U.S. commercial lithium project in several decades and to begin to meet the surging demand for lithium."

We're not saying that Standard Lithium's presence in El Dorado will make them the next Murphy Oil, but we are saying they're poised to boost the economy of southern Arkansas. Their work should not be ignored. Once again, Arkansas has the luck of geology on its side.