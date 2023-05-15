Sections
Exit numbers changing on Interstate 49 in Bella Vista

by Ron Wood | Today at 11:38 a.m.
A look north at the Interstate 49 bypass at U.S. 71 in Bella Vista. After decades of planning and work, the new Bella Vista Bypass is ready to open for traffic.(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)

BELLA VISTA -- Lane closings are planned on Interstate 49 in Benton County beginning today so Arkansas Department of Transportation crews can update the exit numbers along the Bella Vista Bypass.

The last four northbound exit numbers on I-49 will be changed to correlate with the correct log mile designations. The changes are:

Exit 93 will become Exit 91

Exit 99 will become Exit 97

Exit 102 will become Exit 100

Exit 104 will become Exit 102

Highway Department crews will update the exit signs during daylight hours. Work is expected to be completed Wednesday. Traffic will be controlled with the use of barrels, message boards and signs.

Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling in the area.

