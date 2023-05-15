Fayetteville focusing on housing solutions with remainder of federal pandemic relief money





FAYETTEVILLE -- The city plans to request proposals from nonprofits and developers on how to use its remaining $1.68 million of American Rescue Plan money for housing relief.

The city received $17.9 million in allocated federal pandemic relief money. The City Council held a workshop Tuesday to discuss how to spend the remainder.

The city kept about $5.1 million to cover its own income loss during the pandemic. It also used $1.8 million for employee appreciation pay.

Other major expenditures include $2 million for a child care assistance program, nearly $1.6 million in financial assistance to nonprofits, $1.4 million for the Watershed Conservation Resource Center to do floodplain environmental work and $1.2 million for a workforce training program at the Fayetteville Public Library.

So far, 21 regional organizations have received money as either financial assistance or to pay for specific programs.

Two separate measures the council will consider Tuesday would add to the list. Seventeen organizations, some of which have already received money, would get a portion of $1 million meant to recoup financial losses from March 2020 to March 2021.

Additionally, Arkansas United Community Coalition would receive $50,000 to pay for two of its staff members to assist immigrants in the city with health care needs.

The council already approved using an extra $1 million for financial assistance to nonprofits. Tuesday's agenda item is to consider the specific recipients and dollar amounts. If the council approves the $50,000 for Arkansas United Community Coalition, it would bring the remaining total to $1.63 million.

Council members talked about a number of possibilities Tuesday but settled on using the remaining money for housing relief. Housing affordability and homelessness are problems in the city, and the council wants to seek creative solutions from groups who may have ideas, members said. Other possibilities included putting more money toward the library's workforce development program or the child care assistance program, or requesting proposals to address food insecurity.

Council Member Scott Berna said he hoped putting out a request for proposals for housing solutions would result in a comprehensive plan from organizations who have "boots on the ground" when it comes to combating homelessness.

Council Member Sonia Harvey said she hoped to see some kind of proposal dealing with permanent supportive housing. The concept typically provides long-term, low- or no-cost housing to people with mental or physical disabilities while providing counseling and other services. Council members agreed a proposal involving housing alone with no services likely would fall short of providing a solution.

Harvey said she saw the investment as potential seed money for a project that could last long into the future.

"How could we use that money to get the most for our community? Let's ask the question and just see what happens," she said. "We don't know what we're going to get."

Becci Sisson, interim chief executive officer for 7 Hills Homeless Center, said she saw use of the money as the beginning of a much larger regional effort to combat homelessness. Former 7 Hills CEO Mike Williams resigned earlier this month to pursue another career opportunity.

The region has not only a housing problem, but also a helping problem, Sisson said. The "helping" piece includes those supportive services that are crucial to helping people permanently get out of homelessness, she said.

Having $1.6 million available to put toward some kind of housing solution may not seem like a lot, but it could help get the ball rolling on solving homelessness in Northwest Arkansas, Sisson said. She said she's already heard conversations among organizations such as Salvation Army, New Beginnings, Genesis Church and Hark at the Excellerate Foundation about putting some ideas together.

"This is that pivotal moment when the conversation is happening in Northwest Arkansas," Sisson said.

Paul Becker, the city's chief executive officer, said the $1.6 million is one-time money, so any ongoing expenses such as services for residents associated with a project would have to come from other sources. Any proposal would have to follow federal rules for use of the money, he said.

The request for proposals will be intentionally broad, Becker said. The city plans to ask organizations to submit a proposal to support housing needs related to the pandemic. From there, it will be up to the applying organization to figure out what that looks like, he said.

The city would not be obligated to accept a proposal if it does not get one that it wants to support, Becker said. The administration will work in the coming weeks to develop the request for proposals and will present it to the City Council before soliciting bids, he said.

The city has until the end of next year to obligate all of its American Rescue Plan money, and until the end of 2026 to spend it. Otherwise, any leftover money must be returned to the federal government.

On the web

More News None

To see how Fayetteville has used its American Rescue Plan money, go to:

https://bit.ly/fayARPA



