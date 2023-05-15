Harper tossed after charging Colorado’s dugout

DENVER -- Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper was ejected for charging Colorado's dugout, and Kyle Freeland dominated for six innings on his 30th birthday in the Rockies' 4-0 win Sunday.

Harper appeared to respond to Colorado reliever Jake Bird, who clapped a hand against his glove and said something toward the Philadelphia dugout after the last out of the top of the seventh.

"I get emotional," Harper said. "I understand getting fired up for an inning and stuff like that, but once you make it about a team or make it about yourself and the other team, that's when I've kind of got a problem with it."

Harper was initially restrained by Rockies catcher Elias Diaz, then Phillies third base coach Dusty Wathan prevented the two-time NL MVP from entering a group of players and coaches gathered near the first-base line.

"It could be," Phillies Manager Rob Thomson said when asked whether Harper's reaction was the result of mounting frustration. "But a guy yelling in your dugout? That shouldn't happen. Flat out, that shouldn't happen."

Harper returned to the NL champion Phillies on May 2 after recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Bird, who said his comments weren't directed at anyone in particular, also was ejected.

"I get a little emotional on the mound sometimes," Bird said. "It's a good team. It was a big moment. I got a little emotional out there. They took exception to it."

DIAMONDBACKS 2, GIANTS 1 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drove home Christian Walker with a double in the ninth inning, lifting Arizona over San Francisco.

DODGERS 4, PADRES 0 Tony Gonsolin (1-1) and four relievers combined on a three-hitter, Mookie Betts launched a two-run home run and Los Angeles blanked San Diego to complete a three-game sweep for its fifth consecutive victory.

MARLINS 3, REDS 1 Bryan De La Cruz doubled twice and singled, and Miami avoided a three-game sweep against Cincinnati.

NATIONALS 3-2, METS 2-8 Max Scherzer pitched five steady innings in his return from neck spasms and New York finally broke loose for eight runs in the fifth to beat Washington. Slumping outfielders Starling Marte and Mark Canha both had two hits and two RBI during New York's biggest inning this season.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 4, WHITE SOX 3 Yainer Diaz hit his first major league home run to back rookie Hunter Brown (4-1), who allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings and tied his career high with eight strikeouts.

GUARDIANS 4, ANGELS 3 Josh Naylor hit a three-run home run off Carlos Estevez in the eighth, his third go-ahead home run in three days in that same inning. Angels starter Patrick Sandoval (3-2) had held the Guardians to five hits in 7 2/3 innings.

RANGERS 11, ATHLETICS 3 Adolis Garcia doubled against Austin Pruitt (0-1) to start an eight-run eighth inning capped by his second grand slam this season as Texas took three of four in the series.

RAYS 8, YANKEES 7 Taylor Walls broke a fifth-inning tie with a grand slam off Albert Abreu, and Tampa Bay held off New York to gain a four-game split. Aaron Judge ended the game with a 399-foot flyout that Jose Siri caught in front of the center-field wall, giving Jason Adam his fifth save.

TIGERS 5, MARINERS 3 Riley Greene had three hits, Javier Baez drove in two runs and Detroit beat Seattle to prevent a three-game sweep.

INTERLEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 6, BRAVES 5 Danny Jansen hit a two-run single in the ninth inning and Toronto rallied past Atlanta to complete a three-game sweep.

BREWERS 9, ROYALS 6 Christian Yelich homered in the first inning and Milwaukee had a seven-run outburst against Kansas City in the third.

CARDINALS 9, RED SOX 1 Nolan Arenado and Andrew Knizner each hit a two-run home run, and St. Louis beat Boston to complete a three-game sweep.

PIRATES 4, ORIOLES 0 Mitch Keller (5-1) struck out a career-high 13 in his second consecutive outstanding start, and Pittsburgh blanked Baltimore to win for only the second time in 13 games. The Pirates avoided a sweep after dropping the first two games of the series.

TWINS 16, CUBS 3 Trevor Larnach hit a three-run home run, Joey Gallo connected for the second consecutive game and Louie Varland (1-0) pitched 6 1/3 solid innings as Minnesota routed Chicago.

Philadelphia Phillies third base coach Dusty Wathan, left, pushes Phillies' Bryce Harper, center, after Harper reacted to a taunt by Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jake Bird that emptied both benches after the top of the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, center right, is restrained by, from front left to right, Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon, first base umpire Ben May and Phillies third base coach Dusty Wathan after reacting to a taunt by Rockies relief pitcher Jake Bird in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jake Bird claps his glove and looks to the Philadelphia Phillies dugout after retiring the Phillies' Bryson Stott to end the top of the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Denver. Phillies' Bryce Harper pursued Byrd which emptied both dugouts in a mild dustup between the teams. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, center, is restrained by first base umpire Ben May, front left, and Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz, right, as he reacts to a gesture from Rockies relief pitcher Jake Bird who retired the Phillies in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

