Pasang Dawa, a Nepalese Sherpa guide, reached the summit of Mount Everest for the 26th time, matching the record set by a fellow Nepalese guide for the most ascents of the world's highest peak.

Joseph Dituri, a retired U.S. Navy officer and University of South Florida educator, broke a record for the longest time living underwater without depressurization at Jules' Undersea Lodge, a lodge for scuba divers situated at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep lagoon in Florida's Key Largo.

Gregory Floyd, president of Teamsters Local 237, which represents New York City's Department of Homeless Services police officers, said an officer found stabbed to death in her Brooklyn home "will be missed and we hope her assailant will be caught and brought to justice soon."

Enoch Godongwana, finance minister of South Africa, said the United States government is "not likely to respond with anger," after officials took "a number of actions" to quell concerns over allegations that Pretoria had supplied weapons to Russia.

Nikki Haley, Republican presidential candidate who signed a 20-week abortion ban as governor of South Carolina, said in an interview on CBS News' "Face the Nation" endorsing a federal ban is "not being honest with the American people."

Paul Jinaro, spokesman for Kenya Wildlife Service, said Loonkiito, a 19-year-old male lion, wandered out of Amboseli National Park into a village in search of food when it was speared by herders.

Kent Newhouse, 41, of Jackson, Miss., was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon using 3D printers to illegally manufacture auto sears, which are firearm components designed to cause semi-automatic guns to function as fully automatic machine guns, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Jacob Runyan, 43, of Ashtabula, Ohio, and Chase Cominsky, 36, of Hermitage, Pa., were sentenced to 10-day jail terms and 1½ years' probation, and they must forfeit a boat valued at $100,000 and pay a $2,500 fine in a plea deal for cheating and unlawful ownership of wild animals.

John Sasaki, spokesman for the Oakland Unified School District, said only about 1,200 of its 34,000 students have attended classes in the California school system since teachers started striking earlier this month.