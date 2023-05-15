Land uses studied in Pulaski County

Pulaski County is asking for county residents' input in its land use study.

The study will focus on the future of the unincorporated areas of the county by looking at land use, infrastructure and development, a news release said. The goal is to create a "realistic and implementable" plan that reflects the needs of Pulaski County. The study will be funded by the county's general fund.

Van McClendon, Pulaski County director of planning and development, and Juliet Richey of Garver are spearheading this initiative. Garver is an engineering, planning and environmental services firm based in North Little Rock.

"Garver is the on-the-ground team gathering information for the county to assess. ... They will assist us in assessing existing conditions, conduct public meetings for input, present findings, public review and a final report," McClendon said.

Richey said the focus areas Garver is looking at include land use, transportation, recreation green space and general infrastructure.

"We're grateful that we did this because it's something that's important for the county to do and it's time for it to do it and now we have the money to do it," McClendon said.

Residents can attend upcoming public vision meetings and share their ideas and comments through the public survey and interactive comment map.

Multiple comments have already been submitted on the map, including:

"Protect the natural beauty of west Pulaski County, especially in areas like Fletcher's Hollow on Kanis Rd. Maintain the residential, agricultural, and timberland quality and protect the environment and current residents."

"Most of Little Italy is in the Lake Maumelle Watershed and already zoned, but not all -- protect current land uses which includes agriculture, tourism, the Big Dam Bridge bike route comes through Little Italy."

"Provide bike/ped lanes connecting Pinnacle Mountain State Park to the Arkansas River Trail. A loop would be ideal. South loop could follow the Little Maumelle river. North loop could follow Hwy 300 and Pinnacle Valley Rd."

The first meeting will be from 6 to 8 p.m May 22 at Pinnacle View United Methodist Church, 20100 Cantrell Road, Little Rock; the second meeting will be on May 23 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Higgins Community Center, 3523 Slinker Road, Little Rock; and the third meeting will be on May 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at North Pulaski Community Center, 5705 W. Republican Road, Jacksonville.