Law bans use of Chinese drones for law enforcement; Sheriff’s Office captain says devices useful, no security threat





FAYETTEVILLE -- A recently enacted state law banning the use of Chinese- or Russian-made drones will mean increasing costs for the Washington County Sheriff's Office, which uses two Chinese-made unmanned aircraft.

The devices, also called unmanned aerial systems or UAS, are manufactured by Da Jiang Innovations and have been used by the Sheriff's Office for the past three or four years.

Act 525 of 2023, sponsored by Rep. Brit McKenzie, R-Rogers, prohibits law enforcement agencies from purchasing small, unmanned aircraft, or drones, from a "covered foreign entity" starting in 2027. Capt. Ti Augustine with the Sheriff's Office said the drones now in use would likely need to be replaced by 2027 even without the new legislation due to advances in technology.

According to the act, a covered foreign entity is defined as an individual, foreign government, or a party other than an individual or foreign government on the consolidated screening list or entity list as designated by the U.S. secretary of commerce; domiciled in China or Russia; under the influence or control of the government of China or Russia.

Augustine, with the enforcement division of the Sheriff's Office, said the purchase of the Chinese-made drones was driven by the differences in prices between comparable devices. Augustine said the most basic version used by the Sheriff's Office cost from $1,000 to $1,200, and the second device, with better cameras, cost from $2,300 to $3,400. He said domestically manufactured equivalents cost two or three times as much.

"The non-Chinese drones are much more expensive," he said. "They're priced well out of most departments' budgets."

Augustine said the Sheriff's Office uses the drones for search and rescue situations, in major accident investigations and to provide for greater safety where threats may exist.

Sgt. Bruce Strain is one of the drone pilots with the Sheriff's Office. Strain said the drones are used two to 12 times a month, including search and rescue situations "about every other month." He said the Sheriff's Office pilots have flown 427 flights since beginning the program, with a total flight time of 73 hours and 51 minutes. He provided these examples of the use of drones in an email about the program.

"On May 16, 2019, I went to an address off Jimmy Devault Road to assist Rogers PD in reference to a stolen vehicle," Strain said in the email. "The suspect was reportedly armed and prepared to commit 'suicide by cop' if we made contact with him. We used the UAS to locate the stolen vehicle hidden behind the house and keep an eye on the suspect while a perimeter was established. The suspect came out in the road yelling at deputies to shoot him and shot at the UAS, with what turned out to be a pellet pistol. We were able to maintain a safe distance by using the UAS and give the suspect time to calm down and think about his actions. The suspect ended up surrendering without a violent confrontation."

"On Aug. 22, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., I assisted Fayetteville PD in looking for a missing and endangered person," Strain said in his email. "The subject called 911 but was unable to communicate their position and officers on the ground could not find him. I was able to quickly find the subject with the UAS just on the other side of a thick patch of brush and guide officers to him on an access road. The subject was in an electric wheel chair and nonverbal. He had fallen out of his wheel chair and was lying on the ground. He was able to call 911 but not tell them anything. We were able to get him to medical treatment quickly only due to the use of the UAS."

Other law enforcement agencies in Northwest Arkansas have drones, but some use drones operated by other departments. The Springdale Police Department has a drone program, while Fayetteville police use drones operated by Springdale officers or Sheriff's Office deputies. In Benton County, Rogers has a drone program as does the Sheriff's Office.

Washington County's Road Department has a drone, but County Judge Patrick Deakins said it was used infrequently, and the county had already decided to dispose of the equipment before the new law was enacted.

Benton County Judge Barry Moehring said in addition to the Sheriff's Office, the county's Emergency Management Department operates a drone in search and rescue situations and other emergencies.

In a recent interview, McKenzie said DJI was a target of the legislation, saying DJI is "a Chinese military company" and pointing to steps taken by the federal government to restrict the purchase and use of the company's products.

In 2018, the U.S. Department of Defense issued a ban on the purchase and use of all commercial off-the-shelf drones, regardless of manufacturer, due to cybersecurity concerns, according to information from the department's website. The following year, Congress passed legislation specifically banning the purchase and use of drones and components manufactured in China.

Those concerns continue to be voiced in Congress. In a March 23 letter, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., asked a federal agency -- the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency -- to reevaluate the risks posed by the use of DJI drones, saying the company has "deep links to the Chinese Communist Party."

"Yet, despite these risks, the use of DJI drones remains widespread throughout the U.S.," the senators said in their letter. "In 2021, it was reported that DJI controlled almost 90% of the consumer market in North America and over 70% of the industrial market. And in 2019, it was reported that 73% of public safety operations are flown by the company's aircraft. As a result, the CCP may have access to a variety of proprietary information."

Augustine said he was aware of the security concerns, but he didn't think the use of drones by the Sheriff's Office posed a risk. He said the Federal Aviation Administration and other agencies restrict the use of drones over "sensitive" areas.

"We're not flying over sensitive areas, no military bases. The areas where we're flying, if someone wants to see them, they're on Google Earth," he said.

Moehring said he spoke with McKenzie while the legislation was being drafted and thinks it is a good compromise between the national security concerns and the needs of local law enforcement and other agencies.

"From what I understand, the cybersecurity threat is a very real concern," Moehring said. "At the same time, the entities that are now using the drones can continue to use them for what should be their useful life, about four years. That should be time for the market to adjust and make alternatives available to diminish the cybersecurity threat. I think it makes a lot of sense."

The two drones used by the Washington County Sheriffs office's drones the Photon 4 (right) and Mavic Dual Enterprise drones are displayed on a take at the sheriffs office are made by the Chinese's manufacture DJI. A new state law means that the Washington County Sheriff√ïs Office and other governmental agencies will have to stop using any Chinese or Russian made drones by 2027. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)

Unmanned Aerial Systems

According to information from the federal government, there are more than 880,000 drones registered in the U.S. Of those, about 350,000 are commercial drones and 526,000 are recreational drones. There are more than 325,000 remote pilots certified in the U.S.

