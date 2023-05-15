Swedish singer Loreen won the the Eurovision Song Contest with her power ballad "Tattoo," at a colorful, eclectic music competition clouded for a second year by the war in Europe. Britain hosted Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine, which won last year but couldn't take up its right to hold the event because of the war. Now in its 67th year, Eurovision competitors each have three minutes to meld catchy tunes and eye-popping spectacle into performances capable of winning the hearts of millions of viewers. Loreen, 39, who previously won Eurovision in 2012, said becoming only the second person to take the crown twice left her "seriously overwhelmed." Sweden's victory is the country's seventh, matching Ireland's record. The win gives Sweden the right to host next year, the 50th anniversary of Sweden's first Eurovision triumph -- ABBA's 1974 victory with "Waterloo." The contest came down to a nail-biting finish between Loreen, who won the jury vote of music professionals across Europe, and Finnish singer Kaarija, who was the runaway winner in voting by the viewing public.

Kelly Clarkson has responded to a Rolling Stone report accusing her daytime talk show of being a toxic workplace. Clarkson addressed the allegations Saturday on Instagram after 11 current and former employees complained about being overworked and underpaid on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and called their work "traumatizing to their mental health" in the magazine's Friday report. In the report, the anonymous employees called Clarkson "fantastic" but said show producers were "monsters" who made their lives "hell." "To find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable," she said in the post. "I am more committed than ever to ensuring that ... our new team in NY is comprised of the best and kindest in the business," she said. "Part of that build will include leadership training for all of the senior staff, including myself." An NBCUniversal spokesperson said in a statement workplace complaints are taken "very seriously and to insinuate otherwise is untrue." "When issues are reported they are promptly reviewed, investigated and acted upon as appropriate," the statement said.