Nation's top prospect lists Musselman and Hogs in top 6

The consensus No. 1 basketball recruit in the 2024 class, Tre Johnson has named a top six with Arkansas being one of the lucky schools.

Johnson, 6-5, 180 pounds, of Dallas Lake Highlands, lists Arkansas, Baylor, Texas, Kansas, Alabama and Kentucky as his top schools.

The guard has officially visited Baylor, Texas, Kansas, and Kentucky and is looking to visit Arkansas in the fall and while also planning to visit Alabama.

Johnson was a MaxPreps National Player of the Year finalist after averaging 21.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 53% from the field, 41% beyond the three-point line from and 91% at the free throw line.

ESPN national recruiting director Paul Biancardi is high on Johnson.

“When you look at him, he kind of fits the mold of what a 2 guard looks like,” Biancardi recently said. “He has terrific positional size, understands how to create his own shot and make the spot up shot. He has a quick first step to the basket with fluid movement. In my mind, he’s a natural scorer.

“You always want to be great at what you’re good at, and his forte is putting the ball in the basket. His shot preparation is advanced for his age. On the catch his body balance, elevation and clean release, aide his shooting prowess.”



