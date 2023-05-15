GOLF

Stricker wins by 6 shots

Steve Stricker tied the Regions Tradition record with a 23-under 265, including Sunday's closing 65, and ran away with his second consecutive championship at the PGA Tour Champions major by six strokes over Ernie Els and Robert Karlsson. Stricker, whose late surge had pulled him into a tie with Karlsson entering the final round, continued his domination on the par-72 Founders Course at Greystone in Birmingham, Ala. It's his third win at the Tradition in the last five attempts -- including two second-place finishes-- and gave the 56-year-old five major wins, sixth-most on the 50-and-over tour. His birdie putt for the outright tournament scoring record was only about a foot off on No. 18. Doug Tewell had set the Tradition record, going 23-under in 2001. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) closed with a 76 to finish at 6-under 282. Little Rock's Glen Day shot a 72 on Sunday and completed the tournament at 1-under 287. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) posted a 73 in his final round and finished the tournament at 7-over 295.

Ko back in LPGA's top spot

Jin Young Ko regained the No. 1 ranking in women's golf by overcoming a four-shot deficit to win the Founders Cup in Clifton, N.J., on the first playoff hole Sunday when defending champion Minjee Lee three-putted for bogey. In winning for the 15th time on the LPGA Tour and the second time this year, Ko closed with a 5-under 67 in tough, windy conditions. The 27-year-old South Korean forced the playoff making a clutch downhill birdie from roughly 15 feet on No. 18 to tie for the lead. Ko joins Lilia Vu as the only players with multiple wins on tour this year, earning $450,000 from the $3 million purse. The players went back to the par 4 No. 18 at the Upper Montclair Country Club for the playoff. Both players hit the green with their second shots with Lee being about 15 feet away and closer than Ko, who had a winding putt from right to left. Ko hit her birdie attempt to tap-in range and Lee went for the win, but putted it six feet past the hole, missing the par saver to the right. Former University of Arkansas golfer Stacy Lewis struggled with a final-day 77 and completed the tournament at 1-under 287. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) also had her troubles with a 78 on Sunday to finish at 3-over 291.

Johnson a winner in Tulsa

Dustin Johnson overcame a triple bogey on the 10th hole Sunday by making birdie on the 18th hole to join a playoff and another birdie on the 18th to win LIV Golf Tulsa for his first win this year. The victory was Johnson's second since he joined LIV Golf a year ago. He also won outside Boston in a three-man playoff. This one required some clutch shots on the closing hole at rain-soaked Cedar Ridge for Johnson to take down British Open champion Cameron Smith and Branden Grace. Johnson, who closed with a 3-under 67, was trailing Smith (61) and Grace (65) by one shot when he hit his drive into the left rough on the 18th, partially blocked by a tree. He hit sand wedge over the corner of the tree to about 12 feet and made the birdie.

BASEBALL

Feltner suffers skull fracture

Colorado pitcher Ryan Feltner has a skull fracture and concussion after getting hit by a line drive off the bat of Philadelphia's Nick Castellanos. Feltner was injured Saturday night and was discharged from Swedish Medical Center on Sunday. He will not need surgery. "Overall, he's fine," Colorado Manager Bud Black said before Sunday's game. "I think the feeling is that it could have been worse." Feltner was put on the 15-day injured list. When asked whether the 26-year-old right-hander will be out for days, weeks or months, Black said "probably on the longer end of that." Feltner was hurt in the second inning when Castellanos hit a slider 92.7 mph back at the mound. The ball hit Feltner on the back right side of his head, and he fell to the ground. He lay on his stomach as two members of the Rockies athletic training staff aided him. He was able to get on his feet and walked off the field with the assistance of the two trainers.

HOCKEY

U.S. routs Hungary

The United States had to come from a goal down to outclass newcomer Hungary 7-1 for its second win at the ice hockey world championship on Sunday in Tampere, Finland. Canada had to do the same on the way to a 5-2 victory over Slovenia, the other newly promoted team in the top division. Nick Bonino scored two goals for the Americans and Rocco Grimaldi had a goal and two assists in their Group A game at Nokia Arena in Tampere.

HORSE RACING

Churchill sees 8th death

A horse died Sunday after a race at Churchill Downs, making it the eighth fatality in recent weeks at the home of the Kentucky Derby. Rio Moon "suffered a catastrophic injury to his left foreleg a few strides after the wire," according to notes in the Equibase chart for the sixth race. The 3-year-old colt ridden by Martin Garcia was euthanized, the chart said. Rio Moon was trained by Dale Romans and was winless in six career starts with earnings of $11,621. Two horses were euthanized after being injured in races on the Kentucky Derby undercard on May 6. Five others were euthanized after training and racing incidents at the track in the days leading up to the Derby. Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. was indefinitely suspended by Churchill Downs during Derby week after two of his horses collapsed on the track and died. Kentucky racing officials scratched his Derby entry, Lord Miles, too.

TENNIS

Djokovic escapes with win

Novak Djokovic's clay-court game is still a work in progress. The 22-time Grand Slam champion had to overcome a mid-match lapse before beating Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 on Sunday to reach the fourth round of the Italian Open in Rome. Struggling with his footwork, complaining about the conditions of the clay on Campo Centrale and protesting line calls, Djokovic lost four consecutive games to hand the second set to Dimitrov, who won 12 consecutive points at one point during that stretch. But Djokovic raised his game when it counted most, broke Dimitrov in the opening game of the third, and improved to 11-1 in his career against the Bulgarian. Djokovic will next face 13th-seeded Cameron Norrie, who beat Marton Fucsovics 6-2, 7-6 (4). Earlier, two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek swept aside Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-0 to extend her winning streak at the Foro Italico to 13 matches.

Novak Djocovic returns the ball to Grigor Dimitrov at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)



Novak Djocovic returns the ball to Grigor Dimitrov at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)



Grigor Dimitrov returns the ball to Novak Djocovic at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)



Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Lesia Tsurenko at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)



Daniil Medvedev returns the ball to Emil Ruususuori at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)



Lesia Tsurenko returns the ball to Iga Swiatek at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)



Jannik Sinner returns the ball to Alexander Shevchenko at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

