One man dead, another man critically injured in shooting

A shooting early Sunday in Little Rock killed one man and left another in critical condition, Little Rock police said.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting near Chicot Road and Mabelvale Cut Off Road and found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, a tweet from the Police Department said Sunday just after 5:45 a.m.

"One victim succumbed to his injuries and the other victim remains in critical condition," the tweet said.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.