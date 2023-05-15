Quilt group holds Sit n’ Sew

The Grand Prairie Quilt Society met at the fellowship hall of First Christian Church at Stuttgart on May 10 for their Sit n' Sew with nine members present.

The leader opened the meeting with the Thought for the Day, "Think of your salary as how many yards of fabric you earn per hour." The April minutes and treasurer's report were given.

Under Old Business, plans were finalized for the Summer Quilt Day Camp on June 22-24 at the fellowship hall at First Christian Church. The registration fee for each day will be 10 one-pound bags of dry beans that will be donated to the ICCM Food Bank.

Under New Business, the quilt group has been invited to attend the Arkansas Children's Handmade Donor Appreciation Luncheon on May 25. Two members will attend from the group, according to a news release.

Show and Share:

Two members attended the Pine Bluff quilt club that meets at the Nature Center. The two showed the Grand Prairie club the different blocks that can be made using the Disappearing Four-Patch pattern. It was very interesting to see the many different formations that can be made by moving the pieces around. This group meets the First Friday of the month at the Nature Center at 10 a.m. The local quilters said they enjoyed learning something new.

A member also showed her baby rag quilts that were all finished except for the clipping which she worked on at project time.

A member showed her in progress Minnie and Mickey baby quilt.

Everyone then had lunch and some visiting time. After lunch, they all got down to work on projects.

A member made burp pads for Hope of the Delta. A member sewed small pillows for Arkansas Children's Hospital. Another needlepointed. One clipped her baby quilt. Another brought a bag of fabric treasures and everyone found time to look through it and find that special one that was just right for a project.

The next meeting will be June 14 at First Christian Church at Stuttgart.