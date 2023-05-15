Razorbacks tied for 2nd in coaches poll

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas was tied for second with Florida in the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll on Monday following a series victory over South Carolina.

The ranking is the highest for the Razorbacks (38-13, 19-8 SEC) since they spent two weeks ranked second last year.

Arkansas leads Florida (40-12, 18-9) by one game in the SEC standings entering the final week of the regular season.

LSU’s series loss to Mississippi State allowed the Razorbacks and Gators to move up in the poll. Arkansas was ranked third last week and Florida was ranked fifth. LSU fell to No. 4 in this week’s poll.

Vanderbilt, which will host Arkansas for a three-game series beginning Thursday, fell to No. 6 after the Commodores were swept at Florida.

South Carolina fell to No. 9 following its series loss at Arkansas.

Other SEC teams ranked this week are No. 19 Tennessee and No. 20 Kentucky.

Florida is scheduled to play at Kentucky this week.

The SEC leads all conferences with seven teams in the poll. The ACC has six teams, led by top-ranked Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons received 30 of 31 first-place votes this week. Florida received the other first-place vote.

Other conferences represented by multiple teams in the poll are the Big 12, Pac-12 and American with two teams apiece. Six other conferences — the Sun Belt, Big East, Big South, Conference USA, Big Ten and Missouri Valley — have one team in the poll.

The Razorbacks have a 7-3 record and six games remaining against teams ranked in this week's poll.

Arkansas has been ranked in 89 consecutive polls since 2017, and has been ranked in the top 10 in 44 of the last 45. The coaches poll is the poll of record for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

In other national polls released Monday, the Razorbacks were ranked second by D1Baseball, Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game. The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association will update its poll later Monday.

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll, May 15

1. Wake Forest (42-8)

T2. Arkansas (38-13)

T2. Florida (40-12)

4. LSU (39-12)

5. Stanford (34-14)

6. Vanderbilt (35-16)

7. West Virginia (39-13)

8. Coastal Carolina (33-17)

9. South Carolina (37-14)

10. Clemson (35-17)

11. Connecticut (38-12)

12. Miami (34-17)

13. Virginia (41-11)

14. Campbell (39-11)

15. East Carolina (38-14)

16. Duke (34-16)

17. Dallas Baptist (40-12)

18. Oregon State (36-15)

19. Tennessee (35-17)

20. Kentucky (35-15)

21. Boston College (32-16)

22. Oklahoma State (35-15)

23. Maryland (35-18)

24. Southern Miss (35-15)

25. Indiana State (35-14)

Dropped Out: Texas-San Antonio (24), Texas Tech (25)