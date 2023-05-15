Research academy adds 7 members

The Arkansas Research Alliance added seven new members to the ARA Academy of Scholars and Fellows including two local fellows.

Local fellows are Grace Ramena, Ph.D., from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff; and Igor P. Pogribny, MD., Ph.D. from the National Center for Toxicologial Research at Jefferson.

There are now 36 research leaders in the group. Six new members are ARA Fellows, which recognizes scientists and engineers already resident at a university or institution in Arkansas for their ongoing, exemplary contributions to the state's core research focus areas.

The seventh is an ARA Scholar -- a strategic recruitment to the state distinguished by an exceptional track record of building innovative research pipelines in the core focus areas, according to a news release.

The ARA Academy was founded in 2016 to facilitate meaningful collaboration among some of the most prolific research leaders in Arkansas. The ARA Academy meets each year for face-to-face interaction, often leading to partnerships beneficial to the fields of science critical to the advancement.

ARA partner research institutions include the University of Arkansas, Arkansas State University, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and the U.S. FDA National Center for Toxicological Research.

Each fellow receives a $75,000 grant and each scholar receives a $500,000 grant to advance their research vision, according to the release.

GRACE RAMENA, Ph.D.

Ramena is an associate professor of fish pathology and director of the UAPB Fish Health and Disease Diagnostics Labs at UAPB. Ramena joined UAPB as an assistant professor of fish pathology in January 2017.

She has been the director of Fish Health and Disease Diagnostic Labs at Pine Bluff since 2018 and 2021 at Lonoke at UAPB.

Ramena earned her Bachelor of Science degree in botany, zoology, and chemistry from Acharya Nagarjuna University in Andhra Pradesh, India, and her Master of Science degree in aquaculture from the same institution.

She earned her Master of Science degree in biology (cell and molecular biology) from the University of Illinois at Springfield and a Ph.D. in medical microbiology and immunology and cell biology from the SIU School of Medicine in Springfield.

Ramena was involved in discovering the CLCA gene family junctional signaling, barrier function, protein structure, and function in physiology and pathology. From 2015 to December 2016, Ramena was a postdoctoral research associate in the Biochemistry and Molecular Biophysics department at Washington University School of Medicine. She studied the ErbB2/ErbB3 receptor trimerizations and signaling cascades.

Ramena has extensive experience in the field of fish pathology, having served as a Fish/Shrimp Pathologist in the aquaculture industry at CP Aqua from 2002 until 2007.

IGOR POGRIBNY, M.D., Ph.D.

Pogribny is a NCTR research biologist of the Division of Biochemical Toxicology. Pogribny is a renowned scientist in the field of molecular toxicology and carcinogenesis. He obtained his M.D. with honors from Ivano-Frankivsk National Medical University in Ukraine in 1982, and his Ph.D. in Biochemistry/Oncology from Kyiv National Medical University in 1986.

He has been a research biologist in the Division of Biochemical Toxicology at the NCTR since 2003, and is currently an expert and senior biomedical researcher and product assessor.

Pogribny has received numerous awards for his contributions to the field, including the Food and Drug Administration Outstanding Service Award in 2006, the Food and Drug Administration Commissioner's Special Citation Award in 2011, and the 2019-2020 Toxicological Sciences Paper of the Year Award in 2021.

He has published over 230 peer-reviewed manuscripts, review articles, and book chapters on topics such as cancer genetics andepigenetics, cancer prevention, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, and the molecular mechanisms of carcinogenesis.