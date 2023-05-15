Risk of severe weather in far northern part of state, forecasters say

A few severe storms that could produce hail or strong wind gusts are possible in northern Arkansas on Monday, forecasters said.

A marginal risk for severe weather is in place across the northern border of the state, including parts of Fayetteville, Harrison, Mountain Home and Jonesboro, a tweet from the National Weather Service said Monday.

Justin Condry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, said mostly southern Missouri would be seeing severe weather, but those along the northern border of Arkansas were at a risk.

“Mostly they will see it in this afternoon, it will kind of pop up during the heat of the day,” Condry said on Monday.

Hail could possibly be as big as an inch, but likely closer to below half-an-inch, Condry said.

He said that winds could be up to 40 mph strong, or stronger with gusts.

Localized heavy rain is also possible, the tweet said.

He said that as the sun sets storms will push further into the state but also be less severe.

“I would say probably the northern half of the state might see rain,” Condry said, “But, it is the time of year where your neighbor down the street might see rain and you not.”

Condry said Arkansans should stay aware of the weather and keep an eye on their surroundings.

“It is the season for pop up thunderstorms and there is a chance you get caught in a surprise downpour,” he said.

The meteorologist said drivers should also be careful not to drive on roads covered by water.