Sixers show no life in Game 7 debacle

BOSTON -- What disgrace. What humiliation.

The Sixers had the hated Celtics right where they wanted them, leading 3-2 in the Eastern Conference semifinal. Then they stumbled in the fourth quarter of Game 6 at home, then left their hearts in Philadelphia for the franchise's biggest Game 7 since 2001. They trailed by 28 points with more than a quarter to play. They gave up with more than three minutes in the game, down 30. Their principals sat and watched, stunned.

Joel Embiid had his chin in hand. James Harden hung his head. Doc Rivers stood, arms crossed, befuddled.

The Sixers lost, 112-88. It felt worse. The No. 3 seed, a finished product after a decade of rebuilding, a team that swept the Nets in the first round, was being clowned by a team led by Jayson Tatum, whom they traded up to pass over in the 2017 draft. Since then, Sixers president Daryl Morey has built a talent-rich club around Harden and Embiid. When they left Boston five days earlier they had a clear path to the franchise's first title since Julius Erving, Moses Malone, and Andrew "Boston Strangler" Toney roared through Boston 40 years ago.

They were right there. This close. On Sunday, they collapsed.

"We played well all year," Rivers said. "This loss absolutely diminishes that [for observers]."

The Sixers last summer signed 38-year-old Heat enforcer P.J. Tucker to inject toughness and backbone into a team of invertebrates. In the biggest game of Embiid's career, and possibly the last relevant game of Harden's, they showed up like the Tin Man before he met Oz.

Tucker endorsed Doc.

"I agree 1,000 percent. To go down like that without feeling like you gave full fight. Two disappointing games to win the series," Tucker said. "It wasn't enough. Just wasn't enough. Whether physically tough, mentally tough, emotionally tough -- it just wasn't enough."

Tatum had enough. He gave Embiid a lesson in heart and guts: 51 points, 11 rebounds, and a resounding reminder that the regular-season MVP award means little.

Embiid's the MVP. Tatum finished fourth in that voting, but it's Tatum who is playing Jimmy Butler and the Heat on Wednesday in the conference final, not Embiid. He would have ripped their hearts out, but again, Harden and Embiid left their hearts in Philly. Now, do they dare show their faces in Philly again?

Can they, in good conscience, present themselves for the 2023-24 season, in which they will earn a combined $90 million?

Will Harden opt out of his contract for next season? Probably. "I haven't even thought about it," he said. But he said the "pretty solid" team could get better, and playing with Embiid was "great." Notably, Harden did not say he wanted to come back.

Will Embiid request a trade? Maybe. He hinted on social media last year that he'd like to join Butler in Miami, and before the season began he asserted that Philly fans wanted him traded.

Can Rivers, who has won nothing since his 2008 title in Boston, survive another playoff collapse? Rivers said he believed the team progressed this season, and it has a higher ceiling. In a league where players sometimes choose their coach, Embiid said that Doc was "fantastic" this season and that he wanted to see Rivers return.

Harden said, "Our relationship is OK," but, pointedly, he declined to endorse Rivers. In an NBA that just jettisoned recent title winners Mike Budenholzer of the Bucks and Nick Nurse of the Raptors, Doc's almost certainly gone.

The Sixers could look very different in a few weeks.

"James, Jo, me, we've got to point somewhere, right?" Rivers asked.

Yes. When you get demolished, you point at the three guys making dumptrucks full of money who one day will be in the Hall of Fame. Finger-pointing comes with that territory.

If they continue to play with the same sort of heart they showed Sunday afternoon in Boston, they'll never win anything.

What humiliation.

What disgrace.