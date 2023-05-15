Son of former UA star opts for UALR

Link Year Prep coach Jordan Grant said Arkansas-Little Rock is getting a prospect with big upside in Creed Williamson, the son of former Arkansas great and NBA player Corliss Williamson.

Williamson, 6-8, 230 pounds, pledged to the Trojans and coach Darrell Walker on Saturday. Jackson State, Elon and Louisiana Tech were also involved in recruiting Williamson.

He averaged 10.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.5 assists while shooting 53% from the field, 38% beyond the three-point line and 76% at the free-throw line this season.

"I'm not sure he's even scratching the surface of where he'll be yet," Grant said. "Just his body and frame and the tools he has, I just think he's just starting to hit the surface and his potential is through the roof. For us, he was a monster rebounder, defensive guy.

"His toughness he would bring in that was a lot like his dad."

Williamson played at Little Rock Christian before landing at Link Year Prep in Branson, Mo. He averaged 14 points, 8 rebounds and one block per game during his senior season at Little Rock Christian.

Grant said Williamson's offensive game is progressing.

"He shot it really well for us," said Grant, who's from Harrison and played at Link Year Prep before attending UCA. "Shot 38% from three, so his offensive game is coming along. But he's got tools he's just now starting to put more to use."

Williamson, who played with the Arkansas Hawks in spring and summer basketball, said his trust of Walker and assistant coach Charles Baker led to his commitment.

"My dad has known Coach Walker and Coach Baker for a number of years, and that made my decision easier," Williamson said. "Both coaches have always been who they've been and haven't changed. I believe they will push me to be successful in life on and off the court. I also have my support system here: my family, coaches, friends and others that I trust played a big part in my decision. UALR also has a very supportive student-athlete program, which is why I ultimately made the decision to be a Trojan."

Grant said Williamson will be successful because of his character and work ethic.

"He's phenomenal kid, he's going to be successful no matter what he does in life because of who he is and how he shows up day-to-day and his work ethic," Grant said. "He's going to be a successful kid whether that's basketball on the court, off the court. He will be successful because of those things."