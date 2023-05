1. The central part of a car wheel.

2. A humorous play on words.

3. Two people who sing or perform together.

4. A mongrel.

5. A place of business serving beer or other alcoholic drinks and often basic meals.

6. Food of a ruminant, regurgitated to be chewed again.

7. A shade or tint of color.

8. To tap lightly on the shoulder by way of conferring knighthood.

9. A black-and-white sea bird that goes underwater to catch fish.

ANSWERS

1. Hub

2. Pun

3. Duo

4. Cur

5. Pub

6. Cud

7. Hue

8. Dub

9. Auk.