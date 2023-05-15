Ukraine prepares for counteroffensive

BERLIN -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that his country is preparing a counteroffensive designed to liberate areas occupied by Russia, not to attack Russian territory.

Speaking during a news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Zelenskyy said Ukraine's goal is to free the territories within its internationally recognized borders.

The Washington Post cited previously undisclosed documents from a trove of U.S. intelligence leaks suggesting that Zelenskyy has considered trying to capture areas in Russia proper for possible use as bargaining chips in peace negotiations to end the war launched by Moscow in February 2022. This would put him at odds with Western governments that have insisted that weapons they provide must not be used to attack targets in Russia.





Asked about the report, Zelenskyy said: "We don't attack Russian territory, we liberate our own legitimate territory."

"We have neither the time nor the strength [to attack Russia]," he said, according to an official interpreter. "And we also don't have weapons to spare, with which we could do this."

"We are preparing a counterattack for the illegally occupied areas based on our constitutionally defined legitimate borders, which are recognized internationally," Zelenskyy said.

Among the areas still occupied by Russia are the Crimean Peninsula and parts of eastern Ukraine with mainly Russian-speaking populations.

The Ukrainian president is visiting allies in search of further arms to help his country fend off the Russian invasion, and funds to rebuild what's been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.

A Luftwaffe jet flew Zelenskyy to the German capital from Rome, where he had met Saturday with Pope Francis and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni.

It was his first visit to Berlin since the start of the war and came a day after the German government announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine worth more than $3 billion, including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition.

Zelenskyy thanked Scholz for Germany's political, financial and military support, saying the country is now second only behind the United States in providing aid to Ukraine -- and joked that he is working to make it the biggest donor.

"German air defense systems, artillery, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles are saving Ukrainian lives and bringing us closer to victory. Germany is a reliable ally! Together we are bringing peace closer!" he wrote on Twitter after the meeting.

Scholz said Berlin has so far given Kyiv some $18.4 billion in bilateral aid and that it can expect more in the future.

"We will support you for as long as necessary," he said, adding that it is up to Russia to end the war by withdrawing its troops.

After initially hesitating to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons, Germany has become one of the biggest suppliers of arms to Ukraine, including Leopard 1 and 2 battle tanks, and the sophisticated IRIS-T SLM air-defense system. Modern Western hardware is considered crucial if Ukraine is to succeed in its planned counteroffensive against Russian troops.

Zelenskyy said one reason for his latest visit to allied capitals was to forge a "fighter jet coalition" that would provide Ukraine with the combat planes it needs to counter Russia's air dominance.

Germany has said in the past that it doesn't have the F-16 jets Ukraine needs and Scholz responded to questions about possible plane deliveries by referring to the anti-aircraft system Berlin has provided to Kyiv.

"That's what we as Germany are now concentrating on," he said.

In Ukraine, officials on Sunday denied that the country had anything to do with the downing of Russian aircraft close to the border the day before.

In a joint statement after their meeting, Scholz and Zelenskyy said they support efforts to bring those responsible for atrocities in Ukraine to justice and noted the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

They also pledged to ensure sanctions against Russia aren't circumvented and to explore possibilities for using frozen Russian assets to pay for damage caused in Ukraine.

Germany said it supports Kyiv's efforts to join the European Union and backed a 2008 vow by NATO members to pave the way for Ukraine to eventually join the military alliance.

Zelenskyy first met with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Germany's head of state, who was snubbed by Kyiv last year, apparently over his previous close ties to Russia, causing a chill in diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Germany. Since then, both Steinmeier and Scholz have visited Ukraine.

After talks with Scholz and other senior officials at the chancellery, the two leaders flew to the western city of Aachen for Zelenskyy to receive the prestigious International Charlemagne Prize, awarded to him and the people of Ukraine.

In her congratulatory speech, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen compared the war in Ukraine to the fall of the Iron Curtain more than 30 years ago.

"Every generation has its moment when it has to stand up to defend democracy and what it believes in," she said. "For us, that moment has come."

Zelenskyy accused Moscow of trying to turn back the clock of European history in its attack on Ukraine.

"Modern Russia waged war not just on us, as a free and sovereign state, not just against united Europe as a global symbol of peace and prosperity," he said in his acceptance speech. "This is Russia's war for the past."

AID FROM FRANCE

France pledged additional military aid for Ukraine on Sunday, including light tanks, armored vehicles, training for soldiers and other assistance as the Ukrainians gear up for a counteroffensive against Russian forces, following surprise talks in Paris between the Ukrainian and French presidents.

Zelenskyy and France's Emmanuel Macron met for about three hours at the French presidential Elysee Palace -- an encounter kept under wraps until shortly before the Ukrainian leader's arrival in Paris from Germany on a French government jet, extending his multi-stop European tour.

With Ukraine planning to go on the offensive hoping to retake Russian-occupied territory, military aid was a top agenda item. Macron's office said France will supply dozens of light tanks and armored vehicles "in the weeks ahead," without giving specific numbers. Also promised were more air defense systems, but again details weren't made public.

More Ukrainians will also be made battle-ready, with France aiming to train about 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers in France this year and nearly 4,000 others in Poland as part of a wider European effort, Macron's office said.

In a statement, France described its support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity as "unwavering" and promised that its political, economic, humanitarian and military aid will continue "for as long as necessary."

In a tweet on his arrival, Zelenskyy said: "With each visit, Ukraine's defense and offensive capabilities are expanding. The ties with Europe are getting stronger, and the pressure on Russia is growing."

France has supplied Ukraine with an array of weaponry, include air defense systems, light tanks, howitzers and other arms and equipment and fuel.

Information for this article was contributed by Frank Jordans, David Rising, Illia Novikov, Elise Morton and John Leicester of The Associated Press.

People stay in front of a carnival figure of Russian President Putin as they take part in a protest ralley against protests against arms deliveries to Ukraine in Aachen, Germany, Sunday, May 14, 2023. On Sunday afternoon Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people are to be honored in Aachen with the Charlemagne Prize for services to the unity of Europe. (Henning Kaiser/dpa via AP)



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends the award ceremony of the Charlemagne Prize in Aachen, Germany, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Zelenskyy is in Aachen to receive the International Charlemagne Prize, awarded to him and the people of Ukraine. (Federico Gambarini/DPA via AP, Pool)



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, receives the Charlemagne Prize for Services to European Unity from the Lord Mayor of Aachen Sibylle Keupen, right, in Aachen, Germany, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Zelenskyy is in Aachen to receive the International Charlemagne Prize, awarded to him and the people of Ukraine. (Federico Gambarini/DPA via AP, Pool)



Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz walks past soldiers of the German Armed Forces as he prepares to greet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin early Sunday for talks with German leaders about further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion and rebuild what's been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, shake hands during the award ceremony of the Charlemagne Prize in Aachen, Germany, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Zelenskyy is in Aachen to receive the International Charlemagne Prize, awarded to him and the people of Ukraine. (Ina Fassbender/Pool Photo via AP)



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a speech after he received the Charlemagne Prize for Services to European Unity in Aachen, Germany, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Zelenskyy is in Aachen to receive the International Charlemagne Prize, awarded to him and the people of Ukraine. (Federico Gambarini/DPA via AP, Pool)



A handwritten note by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seen in the visitor's book on the occasion of his meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue Palace, in Berlin, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin early Sunday for talks with German leaders about further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion and rebuild whats been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict. (J'rg Blank/dpa via AP)



A German police officer mans an observation position from a roof ahead of a ceremony to award the International Charlemagne Prize in Aachen, Germany, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine are due to receive the International Charlemagne Prize on Sunday for contributions to European unity. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

