Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded May 4-10 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
May 4
Yoni Noe Barrientos Sandoval, 35, and Carolina Del Rosario Mancia Flores, 23, both of Springdale
Davin Lamar Eugene Chitwood, 25, and Katherine Diane Meador, 24, both of Fayetteville
Matthew Wayne King, 41, and Moriah Racheal Gutierrez, 30, both of Gentry
Rodrigo Lopez Aguilar, 44, and Adriana Pena Trejo, 48, both of Springdale
Christopher Bryan May, 35, Fayetteville, and Brittani Spring Dockery, 32, Bentonville
Collin Jeffrey Mondrik, 28, and Kalli Alyse Dubois, 29, both of Springdale
Christopher Dale Purser, 25, and Reginee Dion Sephus, 24, both of Elkins
Austin Samuel Rowland, 21, and Haley Mae Black, 21, both of Fayetteville
Alex Michael Sholar, 24, and Cassie Sanora Nance, 23, both of Fayetteville
John Luke Shuffield, 22, and Caroline Leigh Carter, 21, both of Little Rock
Rafael Velazquez Gonzalez, 40, and Yensi Beatriz Orellana Barrientos, 24, both of Springdale
Clifford Samuel Ward, 76, Fayetteville, and Betty Jean McCawley, 74, Elkins
May 5
David Albarran, 21, Rogers, and Yury Aracely Arriaga Lopez, 28, Springdale
Paul Beasa, 23, and Batsibha Lather, 22, both of Springdale
Dylan Thomas Lee Brodie, 29, and Kristan Yvonne Bardin, 30, both of Muskogee, Okla.
Cody Jordan Buech, 23, and Iuaiyou Vang, 20, both of Fayetteville
Gerardo Garcia Garcia, 43, and Micaela Perez Salgado, 46, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Aaron Dee Harris, 41, and Rebecca Mitchell Bradley, 37, both of Fayetteville
Kevin Wendell Keeney, 70, and Renee Marie Jackson, 61, both of Fayetteville
Andrew James Moore, 25, and Anna Elizabeth Rhodes, 23, both of Springdale
Jorge Armando Rodriguez Vazquez, 44, and Marilu Acosta Maqueda, 44, both of Springdale
Julio Cesar Sayes Flores, 26, and Janay Xiomara Elizalde Diaz, 26, both of Springdale
David Scott Scoggins, 55, Bentonville, and Jennifer Lynn Keeling, 50, Springdale
Lorne Willard Scoggins, 55, and Shanna Leigh Pendergraft, 55, both of Fayetteville
Kye Lynn Stokenbury, 52, Springdale, and Terri Dianne Stuart, 65, Cave Springs
Cody Lynn Washington, 25, and Kristi Michelle Welch, 30, both of Summers
Ke'Darius DeWayne Washington, 23, and D'Shelle Dorothy Duncombe, 23, both of Springdale
Eddie Frank Wyrick Jr., 48, and Patrina Shaunte' Robinson, 45, both of Conway
May 8
Fernando Araujo, 23, and Jose Luis Rodriguez Perez, 24, both of Springdale
Jaykob Kie Corea, 22, and Katherine Elizabeth McDonald, 22, both of Fayetteville
Carlos Rafael Corralejo-Santos, 22, and Unized Trujillo Hernandez, 22, both of Springdale
Kyle Sullivan Jones Dagenais, 32, and Sarah Michelle Bish, 31, both of Springdale
William Logan Dawson, 22, and Elizabeth Nicole Dominguez, 22, both of Little Rock
Fernando Felipe Gutierrez, 36, and Stephanie Yvonne Saiz, 35, both of Springdale
Timothy Allen Harrell , 63, and Debra Sue Varela, 61, both of Rocklin, Calif.
Patrick Earl Herring Sr., 71, and Ruth Ann Herring, 61, both of Livingston, Texas
Junior Muilik Mike Korok, 25, and Yumina Labija, 27, both of Springdale
Cade Aaron McCullough, 21, and Olivia Grace Hogue, 22, both of Fayetteville
Rodolfo Montano, 29, and Angelica Marina Alonzo Duarte, 27, both of Springdale
Santiago Rodriguez Perez, 23, and Michelle Guadalupe Martinez, 21, both of Springdale
Guy Smith III, 30, and Marsha Timara Dominique Smith, 28, both of Fayetteville
Ellison Quentin Stephens, 22, Fayetteville. and Eliza Renee' Ball, 21, Farmington
Noah Reeves Thompson, 24, Fayetteville, and Lilian Rose Maxwell, 24, Tontitown
Frank Zuniga Jr., 32, and Hayley Brooke Byrum, 26, both of Maumelle
May 9
Omar Enrique Ayala-Santiago, 27, and Maria Jesus Adara Gonzalez, 24, both of Springdale
Brett Adam Blevins, 36, and Stacey Marie Smith, 34, both of Prairie Grove
Corbin Reid Brewer, 22, and Cassandra Marie Wilton, 28, both of Prairie Grove
Jaime Ceballos Jr., 26, and Alondra Soto, 24, both of Springdale
Robert Hays Osborne, 28, and Miracline Ebijoyeldhas, 26, both of Fayetteville
Joseph Dean Schultz, 24, Tontitown, and Mara Jordan Lang, 24, Springdale
May 10
Alexander David Cooper, 22, and Shanon Elizabeth Kubat, 24, both of Minneapolis
Jackson Price Copeland, 21, and Rebekah Danielle Mason, 25, both of West Fork
Brock Christian Daniels, 26, and Sarah Ann Hymel, 25, both of Fayetteville
Robert Andrew McEver, 33, and Netania Katherine Sjoberg, 33, both of Fayetteville
Trenton Lee Powell, 30, and Ashlyn Marie Haynes, 27, both of Fayetteville