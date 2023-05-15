Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded May 4-10 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

May 4

Yoni Noe Barrientos Sandoval, 35, and Carolina Del Rosario Mancia Flores, 23, both of Springdale

Davin Lamar Eugene Chitwood, 25, and Katherine Diane Meador, 24, both of Fayetteville

Matthew Wayne King, 41, and Moriah Racheal Gutierrez, 30, both of Gentry

Rodrigo Lopez Aguilar, 44, and Adriana Pena Trejo, 48, both of Springdale

Christopher Bryan May, 35, Fayetteville, and Brittani Spring Dockery, 32, Bentonville

Collin Jeffrey Mondrik, 28, and Kalli Alyse Dubois, 29, both of Springdale

Christopher Dale Purser, 25, and Reginee Dion Sephus, 24, both of Elkins

Austin Samuel Rowland, 21, and Haley Mae Black, 21, both of Fayetteville

Alex Michael Sholar, 24, and Cassie Sanora Nance, 23, both of Fayetteville

John Luke Shuffield, 22, and Caroline Leigh Carter, 21, both of Little Rock

Rafael Velazquez Gonzalez, 40, and Yensi Beatriz Orellana Barrientos, 24, both of Springdale

Clifford Samuel Ward, 76, Fayetteville, and Betty Jean McCawley, 74, Elkins

May 5

David Albarran, 21, Rogers, and Yury Aracely Arriaga Lopez, 28, Springdale

Paul Beasa, 23, and Batsibha Lather, 22, both of Springdale

Dylan Thomas Lee Brodie, 29, and Kristan Yvonne Bardin, 30, both of Muskogee, Okla.

Cody Jordan Buech, 23, and Iuaiyou Vang, 20, both of Fayetteville

Gerardo Garcia Garcia, 43, and Micaela Perez Salgado, 46, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Aaron Dee Harris, 41, and Rebecca Mitchell Bradley, 37, both of Fayetteville

Kevin Wendell Keeney, 70, and Renee Marie Jackson, 61, both of Fayetteville

Andrew James Moore, 25, and Anna Elizabeth Rhodes, 23, both of Springdale

Jorge Armando Rodriguez Vazquez, 44, and Marilu Acosta Maqueda, 44, both of Springdale

Julio Cesar Sayes Flores, 26, and Janay Xiomara Elizalde Diaz, 26, both of Springdale

David Scott Scoggins, 55, Bentonville, and Jennifer Lynn Keeling, 50, Springdale

Lorne Willard Scoggins, 55, and Shanna Leigh Pendergraft, 55, both of Fayetteville

Kye Lynn Stokenbury, 52, Springdale, and Terri Dianne Stuart, 65, Cave Springs

Cody Lynn Washington, 25, and Kristi Michelle Welch, 30, both of Summers

Ke'Darius DeWayne Washington, 23, and D'Shelle Dorothy Duncombe, 23, both of Springdale

Eddie Frank Wyrick Jr., 48, and Patrina Shaunte' Robinson, 45, both of Conway

May 8

Fernando Araujo, 23, and Jose Luis Rodriguez Perez, 24, both of Springdale

Jaykob Kie Corea, 22, and Katherine Elizabeth McDonald, 22, both of Fayetteville

Carlos Rafael Corralejo-Santos, 22, and Unized Trujillo Hernandez, 22, both of Springdale

Kyle Sullivan Jones Dagenais, 32, and Sarah Michelle Bish, 31, both of Springdale

William Logan Dawson, 22, and Elizabeth Nicole Dominguez, 22, both of Little Rock

Fernando Felipe Gutierrez, 36, and Stephanie Yvonne Saiz, 35, both of Springdale

Timothy Allen Harrell , 63, and Debra Sue Varela, 61, both of Rocklin, Calif.

Patrick Earl Herring Sr., 71, and Ruth Ann Herring, 61, both of Livingston, Texas

Junior Muilik Mike Korok, 25, and Yumina Labija, 27, both of Springdale

Cade Aaron McCullough, 21, and Olivia Grace Hogue, 22, both of Fayetteville

Rodolfo Montano, 29, and Angelica Marina Alonzo Duarte, 27, both of Springdale

Santiago Rodriguez Perez, 23, and Michelle Guadalupe Martinez, 21, both of Springdale

Guy Smith III, 30, and Marsha Timara Dominique Smith, 28, both of Fayetteville

Ellison Quentin Stephens, 22, Fayetteville. and Eliza Renee' Ball, 21, Farmington

Noah Reeves Thompson, 24, Fayetteville, and Lilian Rose Maxwell, 24, Tontitown

Frank Zuniga Jr., 32, and Hayley Brooke Byrum, 26, both of Maumelle

May 9

Omar Enrique Ayala-Santiago, 27, and Maria Jesus Adara Gonzalez, 24, both of Springdale

Brett Adam Blevins, 36, and Stacey Marie Smith, 34, both of Prairie Grove

Corbin Reid Brewer, 22, and Cassandra Marie Wilton, 28, both of Prairie Grove

Jaime Ceballos Jr., 26, and Alondra Soto, 24, both of Springdale

Robert Hays Osborne, 28, and Miracline Ebijoyeldhas, 26, both of Fayetteville

Joseph Dean Schultz, 24, Tontitown, and Mara Jordan Lang, 24, Springdale

May 10

Alexander David Cooper, 22, and Shanon Elizabeth Kubat, 24, both of Minneapolis

Jackson Price Copeland, 21, and Rebekah Danielle Mason, 25, both of West Fork

Brock Christian Daniels, 26, and Sarah Ann Hymel, 25, both of Fayetteville

Robert Andrew McEver, 33, and Netania Katherine Sjoberg, 33, both of Fayetteville

Trenton Lee Powell, 30, and Ashlyn Marie Haynes, 27, both of Fayetteville