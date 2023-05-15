Washington County restaurant inspections

Editor's note: The Arkansas Department of Health is changing how it labels violations. During this process, both newer and older terms may appear.

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately.

Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

May 1

The Goddard School

3420 W. Mount Comfort Road, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Just Like Home Early Learning Center

3395 W. Mount Comfort Road, Fayetteville

Priority violations: Raw ground turkey was being stored on top of sliced lunch meat.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery

3475 W. Black Forest Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: One container of sugar was not labeled. One ceiling tile in the deli was missing.

May 2

Burger King

2345 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Cut tomatoes, which expired at 6 a.m., had not been discarded.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Trash can lacks drain plug. Back door lacks repair.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

3379 N. College Ave., Suite 1, Fayetteville

Priority violations: In walk-in cooler, beans and pork from previous day were not date-marked.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

6800 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 4, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: The back of the soda machine and the lid of the ice machine are missing.

Core violations: None

La Villa Mexican Restaurant

111 Bean St., Lincoln

Priority violations: Kitchen staff were assembling meals with bare hands. A pan of raw chicken was above ready-to-eat food in the double stainless. Queso 1 was at 128 degrees and queso 2 was at 132 degrees in crock pots.

Priority foundation violations: One pan of beans and the portioned pork pans were not date-marked. Consumer advisory is present, but potentially hazardous items are not asterisked on the menu.

Core violations: A bottle of sports drink was laying on top of utensils in the clean dishes area. Four fly paper rolls were hanging over the food prep and warewashing areas. Dumpster lid was open.

Mothership

327 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Spray bottles with chemical product do not have a label.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available.

May 3

Asia Market

1300 N. Thompson St., Suite L, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Critical violations: Fish in hot-holding at 70 degrees. Plates of food served for grab-and-go are being held at room temperature without an indication of time the food should be removed from temperature control.

Noncritical violations: None

Big Box Karaoke

115 N. Block Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: One container of baking soda was not labeled.

Delta Delta Delta Sorority

920 W. Maple St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Can of beans had a dent on lip of container.

Priority foundation violations: Facility lacks signage in restroom. Corn and spinach lacked cover. Facility lacks chlorine test strips and maximum registering thermometer.

Core violations: None

Dimes Meat Market

2106 Turner St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One of the glass lids in cold-holding equipment is broken and covered with tape.

Fairfield Inn & Suites

755 E. Van Asche Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The person who was the certified food protection manager is no longer is working in the facility.

Fayetteville Public Library

401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Flank steaks in the cook's drawer and freezer were sealed in a reduced oxygen package. Facility does not have an HACCP. Scoops were being stored in water at 70 degrees and one ice scoop was resting in the ice.

Helen Tyson Middle School

3304 S. 40th St., Springdale

Priority violations: A dented can of pinto beans on the can shelf.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Impact Nutrition

1364 E. Augustine Lane, Suite 1A, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Plumbing in three-compartment sink is leaking causing water accumulation on the floor.

Noncritical violations: Test strips for quaternary ammonia are not available.

Phoenix Recovery Center

703 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Food permit is expired.

Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe

410 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: In-use sanitizer buckets were being stored on the floor. Three knife/scraper tools had damaged plastic handles. The handle of the door to the meat prep table is damaged. A vent in the back room above the warewashing area has a buildup of debris.

Queen's Mexican Cuisine

3931 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 3, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Ready-to-eat food with more than 24 hours lacks date-mark.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Two ice scoops are stored on top of ice machine, repeat violation. Can opener has food debris.

Sigma Nu Fraternity

260 N. Stadium Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Facility had two cans with dents near lip of the containers.

Core violations: Dish machine measured 0 ppm chlorine when tested. Facility lacks hand soap at prep area handwash sink.

Springwoods Behavioral Health Services

1955 W. Truckers Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: A rubber spatula was chipped/cracked on the food contact portion of the utensil.

Zaxby's

400 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Cook chewing gum on the prep line.

Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority

530 N. Oakland Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Raw liquid eggs in covered container above yogurt.

Priority foundation violations: Facility does not have a maximum registering thermometer or test strips for the heat sanitizing dish machine to check sanitizing rinse of dish machine.

Core violations: Beverage container in warewash area lacked lid.

May 4

Buffalo Wild Wings

6938 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: There is water pooling on the floor by the walk-in cooler and the mop sink.

Core violations: None

Crispy Donut

1301 E. Robinson Ave., Building 1, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Food employee is drinking from a cup without a lid in food prep area.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice scoop is stored inside the ice.

Flapjack's Family Restaurant

2005 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee touched ready-to-eat biscuits with bare hands. Four cans of food (pickles and pineapple) are dented at the seal/lid in the dry-storage room. Container with raw fish is stored above a container with ready-to-eat meat loaf in the walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: None

Graduate Hotel

70 N. East Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Dispenser for flour was a single-use item without a handle.

Core violations: None

Holiday Inn Express & Suites

4401 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to events that involve the discharge of bodily fluid onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. The procedures shall address the specific actions employees must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of employees, consumers, food and surfaces.

Priority foundation violations: Food employees and conditional employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report in accordance with law, to the person in charge, information about their health and activities as they relate to diseases that are transmissible through food.

Core violations: Must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers. The warewashing machine does not have the chemical sanitation setup for use.

Kabayan Eatery

4782 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Mariscos Playa Azul

1301 E. Robinson Ave., Suite B7, Springdale

Critical violations: Handwashing sink in food prep area lacks soap. Raw eggs are stored above container with cheese and ready-to-eat food in the refrigerator. Spray bottle with chemical product does not have a label.

Noncritical violations: Several tags for oysters are not dated. Facility has buffets (hot and cold-holding) without protection from possible contamination. Ice scoop is stored inside the ice machine with the handle in contact with ice. Permit not posted.

Sbarro America

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Space 1395, Fayetteville

Critical violations: In ice bath, the lettuce salad is at 50 degrees, pasta salad at 51 degrees and cucumber salad at 51 degrees. At pizza prep table the pizza sauce is at 49 degrees and olives at 44 degrees. Strombolis lack time-marking.

Noncritical violations: Bulk containers with food (flour, salt, sugar) do not have a label/name. The inside of the ice machine is broken.

Shiloh Christian School

1707 Johnson Road, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The warewashing machine is not reaching the sanitation temperature of 165 degrees.

May 5

Big John Asian Food

145 Industrial Circle W., Tontitown

Priority violations: Hood vent has a buildup of grease.

Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Core violations: None

Critical violations: Wings precooked Wednesday and seaweed flats without a date in cooler.

Noncritical violations: None

C & D Concession - 4

1254 Steele Road, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Dirty Apron Bakehouse

245 N. Church Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Facility lacks food safety manager certification.

Core violations: None

Target

3545 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Hand soap container is empty. Paper towels dispenser is empty.

Noncritical violations: None

Taste Of Hawaii

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Space 1385, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw eggs are stored above covered container with flour. In the walk-in cooler, packaged coleslaw at 54 degrees, raw chicken at 60 degrees and raw beef at 60 degrees.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Food employee is wearing a bracelet. In the food preparation area, some areas of ceiling are not clean.

Tesoro Beach Family Restaurant and Bar

701 S. Thompson St., Suite B, Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee is drinking from a glass without a lid in food prep area. Food prep area does not have a handwashing sink. In the prep-table top, pico de gallo at 44 degrees and guacamole at 47 degrees. In the prep table bottom, lettuce at 46 degrees and beef at 49 degrees. Two containers with ready-to-eat food have wrong date according to employees (curtido 04/27 and salsa roja). Food items for pupusas (chicharron, beans) are not marked. Temperature at 12:01 p.m. for chicharron was 49 degrees and beans at 50 degrees. Employee indicated they just put out the food.

Noncritical violations: Original container of sour cream is used to store and warm food in microwave (salsa ranchera).

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

May 1 -- New China Cafe, 2630 E. Citizens Drive, Suite 16, Fayetteville; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Food Store, 3475 W. Black Forest Drive, Fayetteville

May 2 -- Casey's, 1037 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown; Chuzos Sabor Latino, 617 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Ranalli Farms Produce, 1960 W. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale; Tyson Company Store, 516 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

May 3 -- Full Circle Food Pantry, 324 N. Stadium Drive, Fayetteville; Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, 120 N. Stadium Drive, Fayetteville; Phi Delta Theta, 208 N. Stadium Drive, Fayetteville; The Links at Fayetteville Apartment Community, 3600 W. Player Lane, Fayetteville

May 4 -- Shiloh Christian School - Baseball Concession, 1707 Johnson Road, Springdale; El Mexicano-Salvadoreno El Nonguito, 4782 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Eureka Pizza, 1021 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; Springdale Senior Activity and Wellness Center, 203 Park St., Springdale

May 5 -- C & D Concession - 1, 1254 Steele Road, Springdale; C & D Concession - 2, 1254 Steele Road, Springdale; C & D Concession - 3, 1254 Steele Road, Springdale; C & D Concession - 5, 1254 Steele Road, Springdale; C & D Concession - 7, 1254 Steele Road, Springdale; Sonic Drive-In, 1062 W. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale; Natural Grocers, 4116 N. College Ave., Fayetteville