White Hall honors 4 hall-of-famers

Four new members were inducted into the White Hall Sports Hall of Fame during a banquet last Monday at James "Jitters" Morgan Community Center.

Marc Stringer and Yvonne Neal were honored as outstanding athlete inductees. Don Stringer, a former White Hall High basketball coach, accepted the award in his son's memory.

Former White Hall schools Superintendent Doug Dorris and Dottie Strahan-Vereen were honored as Distinguished Services inductees.

Outstanding Senior Athletes were recognized and awarded during the banquet as well. They included:

Keaton Stone (boys basketball), Ben Redix (boys track and field and football), Ryan Ursery (baseball), Blaine Gammill (boys soccer) and Gavin Lockhart (boys golf);

Hannah Blue (girls basketball), Anaya Johnson (girls track), Taylor Nelson (girls softball), Kylee Holley (girls soccer), Ashlyn Price (girls volleyball), Kacee Champion (cheerleading) and Jazmine Nguyen (Steppers).

Scholarship winners were also announced:

Jacob Pham and Hannah Wood (Jerry Lybrand Memorial), Redix (Steve Strahan), Kaleb Hargrove, Stone and Gammill (Marc Stringer Athlete), and Ashlyn Price and Redix (WHHS Athletic Booster Club).