Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of Jonesboro woman

A woman was fatally stabbed and a suspect was arrested Monday in Jonesboro, police said.

Samantha Phillips, 44, was found dead by officers responding to a call about a possible homicide at 411 Krewson Street in Jonesboro around 2:48 a.m., according to a police report.

Sally Smith, a spokesperson for the Jonesboro police, said that Phillips had been fatally stabbed.

The police report said Phillips had a severe laceration to her neck, broken bones and another major injury.

Officers responded to a Walgreens, located at 108 E Highland Drive, after receiving a call that “a male had walked in appearing to be in a trance of some kind and told them to contact the police,” the report said.

Smith said police arrested 45-year-old Andre Isabell, which the report says is Phillip’s spouse.

Isabell was charged with first-degree homicide and violation of a no-contact order, Smith said Monday morning.

Isabell was shown in the Craighead County jail online inmate roster as of Monday morning. The roster only showed the first-degree homicide charge.