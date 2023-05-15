Sections
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of Jonesboro woman

by Remington Miller | Today at 12:16 p.m.
FILE - A Jonesboro Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A woman was fatally stabbed and a suspect was arrested Monday in Jonesboro, police said.

Samantha Phillips, 44, was found dead by officers responding to a call about a possible homicide at 411 Krewson Street in Jonesboro around 2:48 a.m., according to a police report. 

Sally Smith, a spokesperson for the Jonesboro police, said that Phillips had been fatally stabbed. 

The police report said Phillips had a severe laceration to her neck, broken bones and another major injury. 

Officers responded to a Walgreens, located at 108 E Highland Drive, after receiving a call that “a male had walked in appearing to be in a trance of some kind and told them to contact the police,” the report said.

Smith said police arrested 45-year-old Andre Isabell, which the report says is Phillip’s spouse. 

Isabell was charged with first-degree homicide and violation of a no-contact order, Smith said Monday morning. 

Isabell was shown in the Craighead County jail online inmate roster as of Monday morning. The roster only showed the first-degree homicide charge. 

