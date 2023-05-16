20,000 in Pakistan converge on court





ISLAMABAD -- More than 20,000 supporters of Pakistan's government converged on the country's Supreme Court on Monday, in a rare challenge to the nation's judiciary. The demonstrators demanded the resignation of the chief justice for ordering the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a graft case.

The Pakistan Democratic Alliance, a grouping of 13 political parties affiliated with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League, called for the protests. The alliance was behind the joint action to oust Khan in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April 2022.

Khan's dramatic detention from a courtroom in Islamabad last week sparked outrage among legions of his supporters, who set buildings and vehicles ablaze across major cities and attacked military facilities. At least 10 people died in pitched battles with police. Dozens were injured and thousands of Khan's supporters from his Tehreek-e-Insaf party were arrested.





On Monday a conference of top army commanders chaired by army chief Gen. Asim Munir denounced the attacks by Khan supporters on military installations. They vowed that all of those linked to the violence will be punished according to civil and military laws, according to a military statement.

Last week's violence subsided when the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, intervened and ordered Khan to be freed. Bandial criticized the way Khan was arrested and said that his detention was unlawful. But the government and its allies have accused the top judge of bias.

Convoys filled with government supporters Monday flooded the main road to Islamabad on their way to the Supreme Court despite a ban on rallies and public gatherings imposed by the government in the wake of the turmoil.

"We ask the Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial to resign for ordering the release of Imran Khan," said Fazalur Rehman, the head of the Pakistan Democratic Alliance. He said Bandial was "giving undue favors to Imran Khan."

The sit-in was later called off by Rehman with a warning that he will again organize a rally if Bandial tries to take any action against the government.

The radical Islamist political party Jamiat-e-Ulema-Islam is leading the protest call. Also as part of the alliance, the Pakistan People's Party led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari -- the son of assassinated Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto -- is joining the protest.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the chief organizer of the ruling party and daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, also participated in the sit-in and in her speech she demanded Bandial's resignation.

Some judges were unable to directly access the Supreme Court because of the sit-in and had to use an attached government building to enter and leave the premises.

Khan was dramatically arrested in a courtroom in Islamabad and dragged out by agents of the National Accountability Bureau last Tuesday on charges of accepting millions of dollars worth of property in exchange for providing benefits to real estate tycoon Malik Riaz.

On Monday, Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were granted bail and protection from arrest until May 23 after appearing before a court in the eastern city of Lahore. They face possible arrest in the case related to the tycoon. Khan has denied the allegations.

Khan has also accused the government of defaming his wife, but Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb told reporters that the administration has solid evidence of the couple's corruption.

Supporters of Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of the ruling political parties, attend a rally outside the Supreme Court, top left in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, May 15, 2023. Thousands of Pakistani government supporters converged on the country's Supreme Court, in a rare challenge to the nation's judiciary. Protesters demanded the resignation of the chief justice over ordering the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)



