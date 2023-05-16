2nd suspect in manhunt found, arrested

The second suspect from a manhunt last week was arrested at a residence in the Clarkridge area Monday, the Baxter County sheriff's office said.

Deputies found and arrested Charles Richard Cox, 56, of Clarkridge. He is being held at the Baxter County jail on five felony charges: residential burglary, aggravated assault, possession of firearms by certain persons, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff's office. He also faces four misdemeanors: criminal trespass, theft of property, violating a no contact order and probation violation.

A Mountain Home man was arrested Wednesday after a chase in Baxter County that involved gunfire, a subsequent manhunt and stand-off in a barricaded mobile home. Terry Lee Shumate, 39, was arrested by the Baxter County sheriff's office with assistance from other agencies after a homeowner on Baxter County Road 99 caught two men stealing things from his yard, according to the sheriff's office.

Shumate was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated assault, aggravated residential burglary, criminal trespass, theft of property, fleeing, felon in possession of a firearm, endangering the welfare of a minor and other charges.

The investigation continued as authorities attempted to determine the identify and location of a second suspect, whom they later identified as Cox.