It has long been said: A gentleman never unintentionally insults anybody.

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack has long established himself as the adult in the room. Or maybe "an" adult in the room, for we could list others in Washington, D.C., who have proven themselves mature enough--even a few of them representing the state of Arkansas. But Steve Womack is one of those adults who tells it with the bark off. And has for a while.

Wasn't it just about this time last year that Steve Womack, U.S. representative from northwest Arkansas, resigned from a steering committee for reasons of mere principle? You could look up the details from May 2022. Those details recommend Steve Womack.

Jump ahead to 2023: The paper reports that in leaving a House Republican Conference meeting at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington, D.C., Steve Womack gave an earful to reporters waiting outside. He said what a lot of pragmatic Americans have been feeling for a long time.

The first question by the press was about that U.S. representative from New York who apparently made up his résumé before last year's election. Arkansas' congressman called all that a distraction and a punch line. As for the question itself:

"There is the poster child for what's wrong in America, what's wrong in this town. We get distracted by junk, by noise, and a small handful of people make all of this happen... ."

Then he really said what was on his mind:

'Rome is burning and Congress is fiddling ... Everything up here is a weapon. Everything up here has some political weaponization to it . . . It's sad that the greatest country in the history of the world has this great political divide going on that's keeping it from doing its most basic function."

He characterized the "division of the body politic" as the greatest challenge this country faces. In talking about federal spending he said Congress deserves a "full-throated, sober, adult conversation." And the American people deserve it, too.

Representative Womack added more. We'd refer you to Alex Thomas' story in Friday's newspaper.

There are all kinds of problems facing this country, and Congress could solve a great many of them. Yes, that Congress. (We are reminded of early Americans, fighting the Redcoats while shouting: "Long live Congress!" We think our national legislature had a higher poll rating back then.)

The southern border. The national debt. The debt ceiling. The looming costs of entitlements. The rise of enemies in the world. Crime on the streets. Fentanyl.

If you think we are as frustrated with political games as Rep. Steve Womack, we're happy you don't misunderstand. Maybe that's why more of We the People don't claim a party than do.