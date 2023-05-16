Bentonville animal services manager resigns

BENTONVILLE -- Alison O'Neill, the city's animal services manager, resigned last week, Debbie Griffin, city director of administration, confirmed.

O'Neill, 33, was hired as the animal services manager in March 2021. She had worked in the city Planning Department since 2016 before being hired into the her new role.

Her ending salary was $66,352, according to the city.

Her letter of resignation was tendered as part of an internal investigation, according to the city. The city declined to release the letter.

O'Neill couldn't be reached for comment Monday.

The animal services manager job has been posted online, Griffin said.

According to the job summary, the person manages and oversees animal services operations, facilities and staff for the city to ensure the safe care and control of domesticated and undomesticated (feral) animals and to provide animal care services to benefit the community and public safety.

O'Neill, a Bentonville native, has a degree in agricultural, food and life sciences with an emphasis on animal science from the University of Arkansas. She had worked at New Hope Animal Hospital in Rogers as a veterinary assistant.

The city Animal Services and Adoption Center opened April 8. The 6,500-square-foot facility is at the intersection of Southwest I and Southwest 41st streets, across I Street from the Community Center and a Mercy Health Clinic.

The facility cost $3.56 million to build with another $100,000 spent on furnishings such as computers and desks, according to David Wright, Parks and Recreation director. The money came from the city's general fund, he said.

The city had paid $7,000 per month to Centerton for animal services and $100 for each dog taken to the Centerton shelter at 10404 Arkansas 279 before the center opened. That contract ended after the new facility opened.

The Animal Services Center is under the direction of the Police Department and Chief Ray Shastid, Griffin said.