Biden, McCarthy to meet over debt

WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Monday there's been "no progress" on debt ceiling talks ahead of a meeting with President Joe Biden today at the White House, as the country pushes closer to a crisis over the need to raise its legal borrowing limit.

Compounding pressure on Washington to strike a deal, the Treasury Department on Monday left unchanged a deadline as soon as June 1 when the nation will have exhausted its ability to cover its debt payments, though Secretary Janet Yellen also suggested the so-called "X-date" could move days or weeks later than the estimate.

"It's very concerning to me," McCarthy, the Republican speaker, told reporters as he opened the House chamber.

"There's no progress that I see," he said of the staff-level talks that extended through the weekend. "And it really concerns me with the timeline of where we are."

"It doesn't seem to me yet they want a deal," McCarthy said of the White House. "It just seems like they want to look like they are in a meeting, but they aren't talking anything serious. ... It seems more like they want a default than a deal to me."

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., was more optimistic than McCarthy on Monday, saying that the "parallel discussions" on federal spending and the debt ceiling were continuing in "a very serious way."

"We welcome a bipartisan debate about our nation's fiscal future," Schumer said. "But we've made it plain to our Republican colleagues that default is not an option. Its consequences are too damaging, too severe. It must be taken off the table."





Time is narrowing as Biden prepares to depart for the Group of Seven summit in Japan on Wednesday. The standoff comes as the Treasury Department issued a new letter Monday outlining its ability to continue paying the nation's bills. Ahead of Biden's trip, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that so far, "we are still planning to leave as scheduled."

The president remained hopeful that an agreement could be reached with McCarthy and other congressional leaders when they meet to avoid what would be an unprecedented debt default, which could trigger a financial catastrophe.

Biden, who was in Philadelphia on Monday to attend granddaughter Maisy's graduation from the University of Pennsylvania, told reporters the meeting was on for today but did not elaborate on prospects for a deal. Now at $31 trillion, the debt limit must be lifted, as has been done countless times before, to allow continued borrowing to pay already accrued bills.

"I remain optimistic because I'm a congenital optimist," Biden told reporters Sunday while out for a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Del. "But I really think there's a desire on their part as well as ours to reach an agreement. I think we'll be able to do it."

Yellen's letter to House and Senate leaders Monday said that agency estimates are unchanged on the possible X-date when the U.S. could run out of cash.

Yellen reiterated Monday that the United States could be unable to pay its bills by June 1 if it does not raise or suspend the debt limit, which caps how much money the country can borrow. That $31.4 trillion limit was hit Jan. 19, and the Treasury Department has been using accounting maneuvers to keep paying the government's bills. In a letter to lawmakers Monday, Yellen cautioned that the actual date "could be a number of days or weeks later than these estimates," but she urged Congress to move quickly to prevent a default.

She said she would update Congress next week "as more information becomes available."

The Treasury Department has been using accounting maneuvers known as extraordinary measures to keep paying the country's bills without breaching the debt ceiling.

Republicans have said they want to cut federal spending before lifting the ceiling, but Biden has maintained that negotiating over cuts must not be a condition for raising the limit and avoiding what could be a catastrophic default.

Economists on Wall Street and in the White House say a prolonged default could obliterate jobs and lead the country into recession.

Aides said talks had continued throughout the weekend. Staff is narrowing on four areas of potential agreement that could begin to shape a budget deal that would unlock a separate vote to lift the nation's borrowing capacity. They are discussing clawing back untapped covid-19 money, future spending caps, permitting reforms to ease energy development and bolstered work requirements on recipients of government aid, those familiar with the talks said.

But at least publicly, there was little indication that either the White House or House Republicans had budged from their initial positions. Biden has called on lawmakers to lift the debt limit without preconditions, warning that the nation's borrowing authority should not be used to impose deep spending cuts and other conservative policy demands.

Republicans led by McCarthy want Biden to accept their proposal to roll back spending, cap future outlays and make other policy changes in the package passed last month by House Republicans.

That measure is dead on arrival in the Democratic-led Senate, but the details are a signal of Republicans' negotiating position with the White House.

The bill would make able-bodied adults without dependents who receive both federal food assistance and Medicaid benefits subject to work requirements until they are 55 years old, an increase from 49. It also seeks to close a loophole that Republicans have claimed is abused by states, which allows officials to exempt food assistance recipients from work requirements.

"We've not reached the crunch point yet," Biden told reporters Saturday before flying to his beach home. "There's real discussion about some changes we all could make. We're not there yet."

Biden did signal on Sunday that he could be open to tougher work requirements for certain government aid programs, which Republicans are proposing as part of the ongoing discussion. He has said he will not accept anything that takes away people's health care coverage.

"I voted for tougher aid programs that's in the law now, but for Medicaid it's a different story," he said. "And so I'm waiting to hear what their exact proposal is."

The White House later clarified his comments, saying the president "has been clear that he will not accept proposals that take away people's health coverage. The President has also been clear that he will not accept policies that push Americans into poverty."

Administration officials said the talks among staff had so far been productive. They have been meeting most days since Biden and the leaders -- McCarthy of California, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Schumer of New York and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky -- first met last Tuesday.

A meeting that had been set for last Friday was postponed to give staffers more time to prepare options.

People familiar with the negotiations cast the decision to postpone that meeting as a positive development, one that would give staff members more time to make progress.

"The conversations are constructive between all of the parties," said Wally Adeyemo, deputy Treasury secretary.

"The United States has never defaulted on its debt, and we can't," Adeyemo said. "Because defaulting on our debt isn't just about financial markets. It's about paying our Social Security recipients. It's about paying our troops. It's about paying the men and women who are working the border today."

"The staff is very engaged. I would characterize the engagement as serious, as constructive," Lael Brainard, head of the White House's National Economic Council, said on CBS' "Face the Nation."

McCarthy has insisted on using the threat of defaulting on the nation's debts to wrangle spending changes, arguing that the federal government can't continue to spend money at the pace it is now.

An increase in the debt limit would not authorize new federal spending. It would only allow for borrowing to pay for what Congress has already approved.

As the June 1 deadline approaches, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office gave a similar warning Friday, saying there was a "significant risk" of default sometime in the first two weeks of next month.

But federal estimates still remain in flux.

The CBO noted Friday that if the cash flow at the Treasury and the "extraordinary measures" that the department is now using can continue to pay for bills through June 15, the government can probably finance its operations through the end of July. That's because the expected tax revenues that will come in mid-June and other measures will give the federal government enough cash for at least a few more weeks.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Fatima Hussein, Seung Min Kim and Chris Megerian of The Associated Press, Zolan Kanno-Youngs and Catie Edmondson of The New York Times and by John Wagner, Tony Romm, Leigh Ann Caldwell and Theodoric Meyer of The Washington Post.

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media as he goes on a bike ride in Gordons Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sunday, May 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

