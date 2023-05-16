Cleburne County man sentenced to 92 months in federal prison on child porn possession charge

A Cleburne County man was sentenced to seven years, eight months in prison Monday for possession of child pornography related to a 2020 indictment.

Nathan Moore, 45, of Woodrow was indicted by a federal grand jury in Little Rock on Jan. 7, 2020, on one count of possession of child pornography and two counts of receipt of child pornography. He pleaded guilty in January before U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky to the possession count in exchange for dismissal of the remaining counts.

The investigation that led to the indictment began in April the previous year, after an FBI task force officer discovered three files containing child pornography that were traced to an IP address belonging to a Jacksonville man, Lee Spivey.

Spivey, 43, was charged in a separate indictment with the same charges as Moore and is scheduled for trial before U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker in April. He is being held by federal marshals in pretrial custody after being denied bond following his arrest in early 2020.

According to a summary of facts outlined by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant at Moore's plea hearing, an FBI task force officer downloaded three files containing child pornography on April 19, 2019, and downloaded a fourth on June 6, 2019, all of which came from an IP address that was later traced to Spivey.

According to Bryant, on June 27, 2019, law enforcement executed a federal search warrant at Spivey's residence and made contact with both Moore and Spivey.

Officers conducting the search discovered computers in an upstairs bedroom identified as Spivey's and a downstairs bedroom identified as Moore's.

Bryant said previews of Moore's laptop turned up numerous videos and images depicting explicit images of child pornography.

She said Moore told police the computer belonged to his mother and that he never used it.

When police contacted Moore's mother, she told detectives Moore had stolen the computer two years earlier and that she had no contact with him.

A review of Moore's computer revealed 2,397 images and 20 videos of child pornography, court records said.

In addition to the 92-month prison term, Rudofsky also ordered Moore to serve 10 years on supervised release after he leaves prison.