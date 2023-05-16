Festival to host tomato luncheon

As part of the Pink Tomato Festival at Warren, the annual All Tomato Luncheon will be held at 12:30 p.m. June 10 at the First Baptist Church Activities Center at Warren. The Bradley County Extension Homemakers Clubs started the All Tomato Luncheon one year after the first Pink Tomato Festival.

The luncheon has grown over the years and is now one of the highlights of the festival, according to a news release. Tickets are $15 and limited. Tickets are available at the Bradley County Cooperative Extension Office. Details: Michelle Carter, county extension agent-family and consumer sciences, (870) 226-8410.

ACO plans dinner fundraiser

Arkansas Community Organizations will have a fish fry/rib tip fundraiser Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NTPFC church, 2101 E. Sixth Ave., according to a news release. The fish dinners will cost $12 without dessert and $15 with dessert, and they will include baked beans, coleslaw, slice of cake and soda or water. The rib tip dinners will cost $15, and they will include baked beans, potato salad, slice of cake and soda or water. Details: (870) 536-6300.

McGehee school board meets

There will be a special McGehee School Board meeting at 1 p.m. today at the McGehee School District administration office, according to a news release. Details: (870) 222-3670.

County announces fun day

The first Jefferson County Community Fun Day will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Community Day will bring together families, businesses, and citizens from all over Jefferson County for activities and fellowship.

Activities for youth and children include a fishing derby from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.; games from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and prize giveaways from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be rides and free food. The event is sponsored by Jefferson County, Youth Engagement Services, and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, according to a news release.

Vendor spots open for PB Juneteenth

The Juneteeth Celebration at Pine Bluff will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 17 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Interested vendors should submit applications by June 2, according to Mary Liddell, Pine Bluff Juneteenth/city coordinator.

For details on fees and applications, contact Liddell at (870) 643-2383 or marylddll@yahoo.com.