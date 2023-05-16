Crawford County Personnel Committee makes county election coordinator part-time position

VAN BUREN -- Crawford County is working to redefine its election coordinator position after the person who held the job retired earlier this year.

The county Personnel Committee unanimously voted to move the position from full-time to part-time at its meeting Monday. The committee is made up of members of the county Quorum Court.

Roger Atwell, chairman of the Personnel Committee, said Tim Walker had previously worked full-time both the county's election coordinator and special projects coordinator. As such, one half of Walker's salary came from the county Election Commission while the other half came from the county Road Department.

County Clerk Stacey Shelly said Walker retired in March. On a yearly basis, the county has paid the elections and special projects coordinator $38,685 in salary, $7,424 for health, dental and life insurance, $2,806 for contributory Social Security and $5,620 for contributory retirement matching per the 2023 budget. The county has also budgeted $400 per year for unemployment tax.

The committee's decision Monday dropped the special projects coordinator aspect of Walker's past position, making it a part-time job, according to Atwell. The county personnel and budget committee, as well as the Quorum Court, will have to vote to take away the road department's monetary stake in the position at a future meeting.

Reworking the election coordinator from full-time to part-time will mean the county won't have to pay insurance benefits for the position as well, according to Shelly. However, it will have to still pay contributory Social Security and retirement matching at a certain percentage.

Shelly said the county Election Commission, which includes Chairman Mike Moxley and commissioners John Williams and Memory Boucher, have been handling Walker's duties as election coordinator since his retirement.

Williams said the Election Commission intends to have a new job description for the election coordinator position ready for the Quorum Court's next meeting in June.