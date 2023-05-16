Dropkick Murphys set October tour date at Simmons Bank Arena

Boston rock ‘n’ rollers The Dropkick Murphys drop their acoustic guitars and take to the road for a fall run of full electric shows, including one at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 in the Theater@Simmons Bank Arena, the North Little Rock venue’s smaller footprint.

Also on the bill: The Interrupters and opening act Jesse Ahern.

Tickets — $49.75-$69.75 plus service charges — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and via Ticketmaster.com.

The band kicks off the tour Sept. 27 In Bangor, Maine, and wrap up Oct. 29 in Huntington, W.Va.

The electric tour follows the release of two acoustic albums — 2022's critically acclaimed “This Machine Still Kills Fascists” and the recently released “Okemah Rising,” the band’s second album featuring the lyrics of Woody Guthrie.



