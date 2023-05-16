Fish stories sought

Entries for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's annual fish story contest are now being accepted.

There will be two winners this year: one chosen by our judges and one by the readers. Both winners receive a bag of fishing lures almost guaranteed to catch fish from your favorite fishing hole. Winners also get a $100 gift card and a two-night stay and play package from Indigo Sky Casino.

Entries will be accepted through May 23. Voting in the Readers Choice category begins May 24. The winners will be announced June 27.

The only rule: The fish story must be true.

Enter your true story online at www.nwaonline.com/fishstory2023/. You can also submit them via regular mail. Please send it to Fish Story Contest, Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, P.O. Box 1607, Fayetteville, AR 72701.

Postal entries should include a phone number. All entries will be published online and/or in NWA Outdoors.