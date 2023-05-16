Gala names LRSD awards recipients

Rhonda Adams, a gifted-and-talented teacher at Gibbs Magnet Elementary School, has been named the Little Rock School District's 2023 Teacher of the Year and the Marian G. Lacey Educator Award recipient.

The announcement was made at the district's annual Crystal Awards Gala at the Statehouse Convention Center.

The Marian G. Lacey Educator Award is named after a former Little Rock School District teacher and administrator and recognizes outstanding educators who have significantly contributed to their profession.

Adams, a native of Pine Bluff and a 30-year educator and holder of national certification, was among 74 employees who were honored.

Spencer Sutterfield of Parkview Arts/Science Magnet High School, Christine Mignot-Bugeya of Forest Heights STEM Academy (middle school level) and Terri Cross of Jefferson Elementary School were named teachers of the year for their respective levels.

The following support staff in the district were also honored:

Antonio Jordan -- Custodian and Overall Classified Employee of the Year.

Shanta Williams -- Paraprofessional of the Year.

Charles McDowell -- Safety and Security Officer of the Year.

Martha Blodgett -- Health Employee of the Year.

Eronda Deal -- Child Nutrition Employee of the Year.

Glenn Robinson -- Maintenance Employee of the Year.

Sheila Claiborne -- Secretary/General Employee of the Year.

Kim Miller -- Transportation Employee of the Year.

Sonya Robinson -- First Student Bus Driver/Lead Recruiter of the Year.

Shadwon Hooks -- First Student Shop Manager of the Year.