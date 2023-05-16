Hogg, Lincoln County former sheriff, 68, dies

Leonard Hogg, a longtime veteran of law enforcement who served eight years as Lincoln County sheriff before retiring in 2022, died Sunday. He was 68.

Hogg died at CHI Hot Springs Rehab Hospital, according to an online obituary.

Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods released an open letter to citizens of Lincoln County on Sunday evening, offering condolences to Hogg's family, friends and colleagues.

"Sheriff Hogg was a dedicated law enforcement officer with an impressive career spanning over four decades," Woods wrote. "He served the people of Arkansas with distinction, starting as a trooper with the Arkansas State Police and rising to the rank of captain overseeing the Troop E-Highway Patrol Division. His dedication, hard work and commitment to public service were evident in every aspect of his career."

Hogg served in the state police for 35 years before retiring in 2014 as captain, according to his obituary. He then served as Lincoln County sheriff.

"I'm stunned, because he was loyal to me and my leadership," said Lloyd Franklin Sr., a recent Pine Bluff police chief who joined the state police a few months before Hogg did in 1979. "He was a good leader himself. He was compassionate to younger troopers. He was a teacher. That's my type of trooper, as long as you're doing it right. I'm just stunned."

Hogg was married to Margaret Ann Baker for nearly 47 years and leaves behind a son, daughter and three grandchildren, among others.

"Sheriff Hogg's passing is a great loss to the law enforcement community in Arkansas," Woods wrote. "His legacy will be remembered for years to come, and his contributions to public safety will never be forgotten."

Visitation is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Star City. Funeral services are set for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church, with burial in Hot Springs.