Annette Andersen, of Traverse City, Mich., said observing a 350-pound bear in a tree with dozens of neighbors until it fell asleep and dropped onto a mattress that a neighbor hauled from her house was "like the best block party ever."

Hilda Baci, a Nigerian chef, cooked for more than 97 hours, surpassing the Guinness World Record of 87 hours and 45 minutes, but the organization stated it needs "to review all the evidence first before officially confirming a record."

Eli Cohen, Israel's foreign minister, said his visit to Stockholm was the first visit by an Israeli foreign minister to Sweden in 22 years, noting in a statement the nations "are opening a new page in relations."

Leonel Costa, who owns Bobi -- a Portuguese dog that celebrated his 31st birthday -- said the world's oldest pup "is special because looking at him is like remembering the people who were part of our family and unfortunately are no longer here."

Sandra Glover, a federal prosecutor nominated to the Connecticut Supreme Court, said when she looks at a 2017 letter supporting U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett for a federal appeals court position she's "no longer comfortable with some of those statements ... and knowing what I now know, I shouldn't have signed it."

Wayne Hawkeswood, who owned and managed an English scrap metal recycling plant, was sentenced to nine months for safety lapses and his companies were fined $2 million after a 50-ton wall collapsed and killed five migrant workers in 2016, a government workplace safety agency said.

Jeff Nelson, school superintendent in Grafton, Wis., said in a letter sent to families a Jewish middle school teacher who was arrested after he reportedly threatened students who drew swastikas on paper in his class was immediately placed on leave and will not have contact with students amid an inquiry.

Robb Pitts, Fulton County, Georgia's Democratic election commission chairman, nominated a Republican to lead the board responsible for certifying election results, setting the number of polling places and deciding whether to allow voting on Sundays during early voting.

Harald V, Norway's 86-year-old ceremonial monarch, was released from Oslo's main hospital, Rikshospitalet, after receiving treatment for an infection, the Norwegian palace said.