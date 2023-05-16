Junior college DB commits to Hogs

Junior college cornerback Chris Rhodes has committed to Arkansas after making an unofficial visit to Fayetteville on Monday.

Rhodes, 6-0, 187 pounds, of Butler Community College in Kansas, had offers from Tennessee-Martin, Towson and Mississippi Valley State, and drew interest from Missouri, Kansas State and Oregon State.

His lead recruiter was Razorbacks co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson.

Rhodes, who will be a preferred walk-on at Arkansas, had eight tackles and an interception, and received a medical hardship after suffering a hyperextended knee after the fourth game.

He signed with South Dakota State in 2021 after playing for Truman High School in Independence, Mo. He played in two games at South Dakota State and was able to preserve his redshirt.