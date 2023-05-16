MLB Best Bet: Stick With a High-Scoring Trend in Oakland

Were going over again in Oakland!

The Athletics have gone over the run total 63.4% of the time this year (26-15-2), and we are going to bet they will continue that trend Tuesday night when they host the Diamondbacks, who have gone over their run totals 52.5% of the time (21-19-2).

Arizona will send Tommy Henry to the bump. The lefty has an ERA of 4.43 this season, and though he doesn't strike out many batters, he is good at limiting hard contact.

The As will use lefty Kyle Muller to start. Muller has an ERA of 7.34 this season with an xERA of 7.75.

The As and the D-backs both hit lefties well with a .262 and .266 batting average vs. southpaws, respectively. Oaklands 16 home runs off lefty pitchers ranks eighth in the league.

Expect Brent Rooker to stay hot for the As, as he has five homers and 11 RBIs off lefties this season. On the other side, rookie Corbin Carroll is batting .325 vs. lefties.

Now lets talk about bullpens.

The D-backs bullpen is allowing the fifth-most runs in the league, with an ERA of 4.50 on the season. We should expect the As to be able to get in a few knocks.

Meanwhile the As bullpen remains the most generous in the league with an ERA of 6.79. The D-backs, who rank seventh in the league with an average of 5.10 runs scored per game, should find success vs. As pitching. The total has gone over in seven of Arizona's last eight games on the road.

Games at the Oakland Coliseum are averaging 9.78 runs, and todays run total is set at nine. Lets go over.

The Bet: Over 9 runs

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.