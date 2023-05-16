Martha Stewart, 81, is making history as the oldest person to cover the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. The TV personality is one of four stars to grace one of the 2023 covers of the annual edition, along with actress Megan Fox, pop singer Kim Petras and model Brooks Nader. "To be on the cover at my age was a challenge and I think I met the challenge," Stewart said Monday on NBC's "Today" show. "For me, it is a testament to good living. I think that all of us should think about good living, successful living, and not about aging." The Jersey City-born Stewart says modeling helped put her through college. Sports Illustrated reached out to her about the cover opportunity in November and asked her to be ready by late January, she told NBC. "When you're through changing, you're through," Stewart said. "That's one of my mottoes. ... Change is very good. Evolution is very good. Trying new things, being fearless, is very good." The 2023 issue comes out Thursday.

Actor Elliot Page feels "joy" thanks to gender-affirming care -- and just in time for summer. "Dysphoria used to be especially rife in the summer," the 36-year-old transgender actor wrote on Instagram, along with a shirtless photo that proudly displayed scars from his chest masculinization surgery. Prior to undergoing his treatment, Page said he spent his summers wearing layers. Now, "it feels so f***ing good soaking in the sun." "I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body," Page added. "I am so grateful for what gender-affirming care has allowed me and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon." The Oscar-nominated actor first publicly came out as transgender in December 2020. Since then, he has been working on his memoir, "Paperboy," which hits shelves in June. "Trans people are facing increasing attacks, from physical violence to the banning of health care, and our humanity is regularly 'debated' in the media," Page said. "The act of writing, reading, and sharing the multitude of our experiences is an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us." Page's book comes at a time when Republican legislatures are introducing bills that restrict the rights of transgender and nonbinary people.