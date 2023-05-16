ARKANSAS SIGHTSEEING: Natural Bridge of Arkansas near Clinton still a marvel to behold





CLINTON — In the late 19th century, this natural wonder did duty as a bridge traversed by horse-drawn wagons hauling felled timber from nearby woods to the nearest sawmill. Now known as the Natural Bridge of Arkansas, the 120-foot span of solid sandstone plays a leisure-time role today as an impressive sight for visitors.

Four miles north of Clinton off U.S. 65, the bridge can no longer be crossed by foot or vehicle. The property became a tourist attraction in the late 1960s when two log cabins were moved to the site along with a covered wagon and other pioneer-era artifacts. Current operator Jim Smith and his wife bought the property in 2013.





Proprietor Jim Smith welcomes visitors to the Natural Bridge of Arkansas.

Smith tells visitors about the history and prehistory of the bridge, created by as many as 3 million years of erosion by Little Johnnies Creek, which now flows seasonally. It was long familiar to the area's Quapaw residents before the first European settlers arrived in the early 19th century.

An information panel reports "indications that a handful of Jayhawks, those robbers who roamed the region during the Civil War, used the rock shelters as sleeping places and the bridge as a shelter for their horses — which they had to keep saddled at all times because residents of the area were constantly trying to capture these dreaded ruffians." Later in the 19th century, celebrity outlaw Belle Starr hid out at the site.





A 19th-century covered wagon is displayed at the Natural Bridge of Arkansas.

Another panel describes the bridge as "one of the delicate parabolic types. It looks as if it was sculpted with mathematical exactness from the brown sandstone bluff. A mere four-foot thickness of stone holds the thing together at the center of its arch."

A photograph on Smith's desk shows the rock bridge serving as a leisure venue back when loggers used the span. In the image, probably taken a century or so ago, two dozen men, women and children are posed sitting or standing on the sandstone arch. It is unknown whether they were an extended family, church members or some other group enjoying time off from daily routines.





The Natural Bridge of Arkansas served in former days as a photo spot for gatherings.

The second relocated cabin serves as a mini-museum of antiques and memorabilia from Arkansas rural life before farm mechanization arrived between the two world wars. One device is the Dr. Miller Pig Snouter, patented in 1893, to keep hogs from rooting. It worked by cutting off the ridge at the end of a piglet's nose to prevent the digging.





Patented in 1893, the Dr. Miller Pig Snouter kept hogs from rooting.

Among the other dozens of items from those good old days that weren't always that good are a cornbread pan, a mole trap, a spinning wheel, a barbed-wire stretcher, a pea thrasher and a cowboy bathtub. Displayed below the cabin is a moonshiner's still.

The path continues to the best views of the bridge, looking up at the arch. Then the trail heads more strenuously uphill, past a rock shelter and up to a viewing platform. The perspective to the bridge below is substantially obscured in spring and summer by a canopy of foliage.

Visitors to the Natural Bridge of Arkansas sit beneath an outcropping.

Timid motorists headed down to the bridge may beg for a chance to turn around as the narrow paved road makes its steep and sinuous drop of nearly 500 feet from U.S. 65. But there is no place to do so. And the natural attraction at road's end is reward enough for any nervous palpitations along the way.

The Natural Bridge of Arkansas is approached via a relocated 19th century cabin.

Natural Bridge of Arkansas

Getting there: Four miles north of Clinton, the turn from U.S. 65 to the Natural Bridge of Arkansas is marked with a large sign.

Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily from mid-March to mid-November.

Admission: $10 for visitors 12 and older, $5 for children 6-11, free for kids 5 and under.

Information: Visit naturalbridgeofarkansas.com or call (501) 745-2357.







