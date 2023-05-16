Unpaid credit cards,

delinquencies rising

U.S. households showed signs of increasing financial stress in the first quarter, with credit card balances not declining in the way they typically do at the start of the year and delinquencies rising for most types of consumer loans.

Households added $148 billion in overall debt, bringing the total to $17.05 trillion, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday. Balances are now $2.9 trillion higher than just before the pandemic.

Consumers typically build up more credit card debt at the end of the year during the Christmas holiday season and then reduce those balances at the start of the following year, sometimes with the help of tax refunds. But for the first time in 20 years that was not the case this year, suggesting some households are under strain from higher prices and may be relying on credit cards to maintain their spending.

"Credit card balances were flat in the first quarter, at $986 billion, bucking the typical trend of balance declines in first quarters," researchers wrote in the report.

The overall delinquency rate remained low by historical levels at 2.6%. But the share of debt that became delinquent -- meaning it was at least 30 days late -- is rising for most loan types, including credit cards and auto debt.

Many households took advantage of federal stimulus payments and forbearance programs for student loans and other debt to build up savings and pay down credit card debt and other loans during the pandemic.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

Former carpet center

sold at $1.25 million

The former location of Ron Pack Carpet Center in southwest Little Rock has sold for $1.25 million. The property at 9524 Interstate 30 includes a large building on 4.47 acres.

Gary Smith and Brooke Miller of Kelley Commercial Partners represented the seller and collaborated with Brian Winstead of iRealty Arkansas Commercial who represented the buyer.

"We are thrilled to have been a part of this transaction and to have helped our client achieve their goals," Miller said Monday in announcing the sale.

Dan Schmidt, the owner of Service Restoration, bought the property.

-- Andrew Moreau

Arkansas Index sees

gain of 3.24 points

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 756.37, up 3.24.

"U.S. stocks finished slightly higher on Monday, with investors waiting for clarity on whether Washington lawmakers will be able to reach a deal to avert a U.S. default," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.