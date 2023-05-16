PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Franklin, Felder standout out as pitchers and hitters while leading their teams to state finals in softball and baseball

Throwing back-to-back shutouts in the state tournament would be enough to garner headlines for most, but it wasn't enough for Lexi Franklin.

She was outstanding at the plate as well.

Franklin threw a three-hit shutout and contributed a single when Booneville beat Baptist Prep 2-0 in a second-round game of the Class 3A state softball tournament on Friday. On Saturday, the junior right-hander was even better when she threw a two-hit shutout and went 4 for 4 at the plate in a 5-0 victory over Hackett.

For her effort, Franklin is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette girls Player of the week. Ross Felder of Springdale Har-Ber is the NWADG boys Player of the Week.

Hackett had already beaten Booneville twice this season when the teams met in a semifinal game on Saturday at Lincoln, including a 12-2 run-rule win. But the Lady Bearcats had the upper hand this time behind Franklin, who struck out five and did not allow a hit until the sixth inning.

At the plate, the junior hit three singles before delivering a run-scoring double in the seventh inning to put Booneville ahead 5-0.

"She's what has made us go the last three years, and I'm glad we have her for another year," Booneville Coach Chad Simpson said. "She's awesome."

With the win, Booneville advanced to the Class 3A state final on Saturday against Atkins in Conway on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas. Atkins makes a return trip after losing to Ashdown in the state final last spring.

Felder was awesome as well for Springdale Har-Ber, which defeated Rogers Heritage 8-3 in a semifinal baseball game on Saturday. As a pitcher, the junior University of Arkansas commit threw six hitless innings before allowing two home runs in the seventh inning against Heritage. As a hitter, Felder went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and a run scored. His single in the third inning scored two runs to give Har-Ber a 2-0 lead.

"Ross is a competitor. He's been our guy all year long," Har-Ber Coach Dustin Helmkamp said. "I mean, it's what you just expect to see when you see him pitch."

Har-Ber will face Bentonville in the Class 6A state baseball championship game at 1 p.m. on Thursday at UCA in Conway.