Police identify victim of fatal shooting

by Ashley Savage | Today at 4:27 a.m.

North Little Rock police have identified 38-year-old Jeremiah Broadus as the victim in a homicide that happened early Saturday morning, according to a news release from the department.

Police first arrived to the Rest Inn at 5801 Pritchard Road just after 1 a.m. Saturday in response to shots fired in the area.

Broadus was then found by police suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim, a resident of Maumelle, later died at a nearby hospital.

This investigation is active and ongoing, according to police.

Print Headline: Police identify victim of fatal shooting

