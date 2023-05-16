Razorbacks streak to lead at regional

University of Arkansas men's golf Coach Brad McMakin said earlier he had the sense his veteran team would respond to the urgency of the postseason after an underperforming run through the fall and spring.

The Razorbacks did just that in the extreme Monday, crushing the 7,126-yard Jack Nicklaus layout at The Cliffs at Keowee Falls with a record-setting 22-under 266 to take a six-stroke lead at the NCAA Salem (S.C.) Regional.

Arkansas broke school records for both best round and best score in relation to par. Seniors Wil Gibson and Segundo Oliva Pinto led the way with rounds of 7-under 65 that included eagles for both players, who are tied for third in the individual standings. Gibson and Pinto broke the school scoring record for an NCAA regional in relation to par.

"To set school records is amazing, but doing so in the postseason is phenomenal," McMakin said in a UA release. "We got off to a great start and never let up.

"The 65s from Segundo and Wil were really impressive, but having four rounds in the 60s put us in a great position to start the championship."

Arkansas sophomore Manuel Lozada carded a 5-under 67 that featured seven birdies and two bogeys and is tied for eighth. His performance was the sixth-best for a Razorback at an NCAA regional behind three 65s and a pair of 66s.

Senior Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira shot 3-under 69 with seven birdies and four bogeys. The reigning Latin American Amateur champion is in a five-way tie for 22nd place.

In the team standings, New Mexico is in second place at 16 under. No. 2 North Carolina is seven strokes back at 15 under, paced by Ryan Burnett, the individual leader who had an eagle and eight birdies en route to a 9-under 63.

The Tar Heels are followed by Northern Illinois (13 under), then ACC rival and No. 11 Georgia Tech (10 under) and Georgia Southern (9 under).

SEC powerhouse Texas A&M, the stroke-play runner-up and match play semifinalist at the SEC Championships is 15 shots off the pace at 7 under.

The top five teams after the 54-hole regional will move on to play in the NCAA Championships on May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Razorbacks' previous team record for an NCAA regional had been 267, once on a par-70 course and once on a par-72. The school-record round for relation to par had been 19 under at The Old Waverly Collegiate in West Point, Miss., on March 27, 2021.

Razorback senior Julian Perico, playing in the No. 1 spot, had a non-counting score of 75 that included one birdie, two bogeys and a double bogey.

Arkansas, teeing off on No. 10, got off to a sizzling start with 14 birdies and two eagles on its front nine. Lozada set the tone with three consecutive birdies in the leadoff spot, and Fernandez de Oliveira matched that feat a half-hour later.

Pinto posted the first eagle on the 537-yard 16th hole, and Gibson got his minutes later on the 546-yard 18th.

Gibson, who finished the round without a bogey, then played Nos. 1 through 9 at 4 under.

The Razorbacks carded 12 birdies and three bogeys on their back nine and had 26 birdies on the day.